Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Magellan Financial Group Limited    MFG   AU000000MFG4

MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(MFG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/11
71.85 AUD   +1.76%
09:58aASX : MFG - Ceasing to be a substantial holder for NCK
PU
02/10ASX : MFG - Change in substantial holding for NCK
PU
02/04ASX : MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Hamish Douglass
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ASX:MFG - Ceasing to be a substantial holder for NCK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 09:58am EST

605 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Nick Scali Limited

ACN/ARSN

000 403 896

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Magellan Financial Group Limited and its related bodies corporate in

NameAnnexure A ('Magellan')

ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Magellan (see Annexure A)

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

07/02/2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

10/02/2020

The previous notice was dated

10/02/2020

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (4)

Consideration given in

Class (6) and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

relation to change (5)

number of

affected

changed

securities affected

See

Magellan

Annexure

B

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

NA

NA

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Magellan

MLC Centre, Level 36, 19 Martin Place, Sydney NSW, 2000

Signature

print name

Marcia Venegas

capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date

11 / 02 / 2020

605 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

ANNEXURE A

Details of substantial holder

M agellan:

Magellan Financial Group Limited ACN 108 437 592 ("MFG")

Magellan Asset Management Limited trading as Airlie Funds Management ACN 120 593 946 ("MAM")

Nature of relevant interest

MAM has a relevant interest in the securities pursuant to section 608(1)(b) and/or section 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Act"), being a relevant interest arising from:

  • having the power to exercise, or control the exercise of, a right to vote attached to the securities; and
  • having the power to dispose of, or control the exercise of a power to dispose of, the securities,

in its capacity as responsible entity of the Airlie Australian Share Fund, as trustee of The Airlie Concentrated Share Fund and as investment manager of various Australian Equity institutional mandates.

MFG is an associate of MAM pursuant to section 12(2)(a) of the Act and has a relevant interest in the securities by virtue of section 608(3) of the Act.

ANNEXURE B

Changes in relevant interests

Date of change

Transaction

Consideration (Cash

No. of Securities

Class

Type

AUD)

7/02/2020

Sell

$2,851,515.14

343,614

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

Total

$2,851,515.14

343,614

Disclaimer

Magellan Financial Group Limited published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 14:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP L
09:58aASX : MFG - Ceasing to be a substantial holder for NCK
PU
02/10ASX : MFG - Change in substantial holding for NCK
PU
02/04ASX : MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Hamish Douglass
PU
02/03ASX : MFG - Notice of Interim Results Briefing
PU
01/19ASX : MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - John Eales
PU
01/17ASX : MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Robert Fraser
PU
01/17ASX : MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Karen Phin
PU
01/17ASX : MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Paul Lewis
PU
01/17ASX : MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Brett Cairns
PU
01/17ASX : MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Hamish McLennan
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 669 M
EBIT 2020 532 M
Net income 2020 386 M
Finance 2020 457 M
Yield 2020 2,96%
P/E ratio 2020 34,1x
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
EV / Sales2020 18,9x
EV / Sales2021 17,3x
Capitalization 13 097 M
Chart MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Magellan Financial Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 51,86  AUD
Last Close Price 71,85  AUD
Spread / Highest target -8,25%
Spread / Average Target -27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Peter Cairns Chief Executive Officer
Hamish Macquarie Douglass Chairman & Chief Investment Officer
Kirsten Elizabeth Morton Chief Financial Officer
Kris Webster Head-Technology, Communications & Media
Vihari Ross Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED21.65%8 060
BLACKROCK, INC.11.62%83 759
UBS GROUP3.80%44 990
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-7.63%40 891
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC13.66%32 121
STATE STREET CORPORATION0.04%27 737
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group