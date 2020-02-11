ASX:MFG - Ceasing to be a substantial holder for NCK

605 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 605 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme Nick Scali Limited ACN/ARSN 000 403 896

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Magellan Financial Group Limited and its related bodies corporate in

NameAnnexure A ('Magellan')

ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Magellan (see Annexure A)

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 07/02/2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 10/02/2020 The previous notice was dated 10/02/2020

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of change (4) Consideration given in Class (6) and Person's votes change relevant interest relation to change (5) number of affected changed securities affected See Magellan Annexure B

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association NA NA

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Magellan MLC Centre, Level 36, 19 Martin Place, Sydney NSW, 2000

Signature