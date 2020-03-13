Log in
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(MFG)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/13
42.92 AUD   +4.25%
ASX:MFG - Change in substantial holding for PMV

03/13/2020

604 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Premier

Investments Limited

ACN/ARSN

006 727

966

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Magellan Financial Group Limited and its related bodies corporate in

NameAnnexure A ('Magellan')

ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Magellan (See Annexure A)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

2. Previous and present voting power

11/03/2020

26/03/2019

26/03/2019

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary fully paid

10,279,271

6.50%

12,166,234

7.67%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

relation to change (7)

of securities

affected

changed

affected

See

Magellan

Annexure

B

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant

of securities

registered as holder

interest (6)

of securities

interest

(8)

See

Magellan

Annexure

B

604 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

NA

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Magellan

MLC Centre, Level 36, 19 Martin Place, Sydney, NSW, 2000

Signature

print name

Marcia Venegas

capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date

13 / 03 / 2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

ANNEXURE A

Details of substantial holder

M agellan:

Magellan Financial Group Limited ACN 108 437 592 ("MFG")

Magellan Asset Management Limited trading as Airlie Funds Management ACN 120 593 946 ("MAM")

Nature of relevant interest

MAM has a relevant interest in the securities pursuant to section 608(1)(b) and/or section 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Act"), being a relevant interest arising from:

  • having the power to exercise, or control the exercise of, a right to vote attached to the securities; and
  • having the power to dispose of, or control the exercise of a power to dispose of, the securities,

in its capacity as responsible entity of the Airlie Australian Share Fund, as trustee of The Airlie Concentrated Share Fund and as investment manager of various Australian Equity institutional mandates.

MFG is an associate of MAM pursuant to section 12(2)(a) of the Act and has a relevant interest in the securities by virtue of section 608(3) of the Act.

ANNEXURE B

Registered holders of securities

Registered Holder

Number of Securities

Class of securities

Citigroup

1,176,183

Ordinary fully paid shares

JP Morgan

4,507,617

Ordinary fully paid shares

National Australia Bank

1,027,532

Ordinary fully paid shares

Northern Trust

3,124,640

Ordinary fully paid shares

State Street

964,723

Ordinary fully paid shares

BNP Paribus

1,365,539

Ordinary fully paid shares

Total

12,166,234

Changes in relevant interests

Date of change

Transaction Type

Consideration

No. of

Class

(Cash AUD)

Securities

1/04/2019

Buy

$1,312,934

81,397

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

9/04/2019

Buy

$176,197

11,082

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

10/04/2019

Buy

$304,451

19,148

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

11/04/2019

Buy

$353,977

22,263

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

12/04/2019

Buy

$32,372

2,036

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

27/05/2019

Buy

$5,381,569

311,975

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

14/06/2019

Buy

$1,293,373

80,936

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

17/06/2019

Buy

$9,955

625

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

19/06/2019

Buy

$341,792

21,440

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

24/06/2019

Buy

$150,950

10,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

26/06/2019

Buy

$7,170,030

475,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

27/06/2019

Buy

$6,037,996

400,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

28/06/2019

Buy

$341,640

22,628

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

24/07/2019

Buy

$12,097,584

742,188

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

6/08/2019

Buy

$787,571

53,778

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

9/08/2019

Buy

$518,239

35,866

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

12/08/2019

Buy

$1,331,262

90,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

5/09/2019

Buy

$93,814

6,245

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

17/10/2019

Buy

$16,277

836

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

31/10/2019

Buy

$689,565

35,957

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

1/11/2019

Buy

$1,168,356

60,786

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

4/11/2019

Buy

$1,627,802

84,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

6/11/2019

Buy

$576,732

29,709

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

8/11/2019

Buy

$56,062

2,905

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

15/11/2019

Buy

$1,978,880

100,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

21/11/2019

Buy

$27,356

1,419

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

27/11/2019

Buy

$21,569

1,116

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

12/12/2019

Buy

$18,719

967

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

Date of change

Transaction Type

Consideration

No. of

Class

(Cash AUD)

Securities

18/12/2019

Buy

$23,605

1,197

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

19/12/2019

Buy

$993,725

50,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

31/12/2019

Buy

$562,681

29,952

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

2/01/2020

Buy

$266,690

14,100

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

16/01/2020

Buy

$30,219

1,466

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

31/01/2020

Buy

$993,525

50,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

4/02/2020

Buy

$258,459

13,263

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

11/02/2020

Buy

$1,513,466

74,897

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

13/02/2020

Buy

$1,246,698

59,575

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

25/02/2020

Buy

$23,177

1,232

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

4/03/2020

Buy

$3,279,780

200,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

5/03/2020

Buy

$3,365,660

200,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

6/03/2020

Buy

$2,453,760

150,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

11/03/2020

Buy

$5,994,772

400,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

Total

$64,923,242

3,949,984

Date of change

Transaction Type

Consideration (Cash

No. of

Class

AUD)

Securities

31/05/2019

Sell

$4,477,848

258,910

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

3/06/2019

Sell

$15,542,873

913,176

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

20/09/2019

Sell

$2,782,800

150,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

23/09/2019

Sell

$1,546,542

80,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

27/09/2019

Sell

$1,969,520

100,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

30/09/2019

Sell

$1,936,850

100,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

1/10/2019

Sell

$977,220

50,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

2/10/2019

Sell

$976,210

50,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

3/10/2019

Sell

$949,035

50,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

17/10/2019

Sell

$2,962,062

151,802

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

12/11/2019

Sell

$96,009

4,930

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

13/11/2019

Sell

$994,825

50,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

23/12/2019

Sell

$192,198

10,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

10/01/2020

Sell

$199,764

10,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

17/01/2020

Sell

$86,300

4,231

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

17/02/2020

Sell

$207,746

10,000

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

21/02/2020

Sell

$989,968

48,149

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

24/02/2020

Sell

$12,398

623

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

6/03/2020

Sell

$345,460

21,200

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

Total

$37,245,628

2,063,021

Disclaimer

Magellan Financial Group Limited published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 14:24:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 699 M
EBIT 2020 570 M
Net income 2020 422 M
Finance 2020 443 M
Yield 2020 5,42%
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2021 9,65x
Capitalization 7 823 M
Technical analysis trends MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 56,88  AUD
Last Close Price 41,17  AUD
Spread / Highest target 79,8%
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Peter Cairns Chief Executive Officer
Hamish Macquarie Douglass Chairman & Chief Investment Officer
Kirsten Elizabeth Morton Chief Financial Officer
Kris Webster Head-Technology, Communications & Media
Vihari Ross Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED-27.71%4 727
BLACKROCK, INC.-23.17%60 115
UBS GROUP-35.36%29 959
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-41.35%26 127
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-13.39%21 652
STATE STREET CORPORATION-39.17%17 051
