ASX:MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Brett Cairns

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Magellan Financial Group Limited ABN 59 108 437 592

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Brett Peter Cairns Date of last notice 31 July 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and indirect Nature of indirect interest Euclid Pty Limited (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 8 October 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 1,034,523 Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) 86,277 Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG) 43,718 Magellan Global Equities Fund (ASX:MGE) 10,881 Magellan Global Equites Fund (Currency Hedged) (ASX:MHG) Class Units in Magellan High Conviction Trust (ASX:MHH) Number acquired 166,670 Units in (ASX:MHH) Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $1.50 per Unit in (ASX:MHH) Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation