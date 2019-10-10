ASX:MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Hamish Douglass

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Magellan Financial Group Limited ABN 59 108 437 592

Name of Director Hamish Douglass Date of last notice 6 August 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Interests Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Midas Touch Investments Pty Ltd Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the Douglass Employee Share Fund Pty Ltd relevant interest. Douglass Foundation Pty Ltd Hambella Pty Ltd Dates of change 8 October 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 22,212,727 Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) 15,213,286 Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG) 2,257,577.5336 Magellan Global Fund 2,222,729.3293 Magellan High Conviction Fund 1,159,371.2571 Magellan High Conviction Fund - Class B 693,806 Magellan Global Equities Fund (ASX:MGE) 520,118 Magellan Global Equities Fund (Currency Hedged) (ASX:MHG) 101,173.6139 Magellan Infrastructure Fund Class Units in Magellan High Conviction Trust (ASX:MHH) Number acquired 13,733,342 Units in (ASX:MHH)