ASX:MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - John Eales

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Magellan Financial Group Limited
ABN
59 108 437 592
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
John Eales
Date of last notice
1 August 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and indirect
Nature of indirect interest
(including registered holder)
Superannuation Fund
Family Trust
relevant interest.
Date of change
8 October 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
77,616 Magellan Financial Group Limited
|
289,136 Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG)
Class
Units in Magellan High Conviction Trust
(ASX:MHH)
Number acquired
200,268 Units in (ASX:MHH)
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$1.50 per Unit in (ASX:MHH)
estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
77,616 Ordinary Shares in (ASX:MFG)
289,136 Units in (ASX:MGG)
200,268 Units in (ASX:MHH)
Nature of change
IPO for (ASX: MHH)
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,
participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
Note: Details are only required for a
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
11 October 2019
