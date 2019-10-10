ASX:MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Robert Fraser
10/10/2019 | 11:46pm EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Magellan Financial Group Limited
ABN
59 108 437 592
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Robert Fraser
Date of last notice
31 July 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect Interests
Nature of indirect interest
Tracy Fraser (Wife)
Fraser Family Trust (trustee and beneficiary)
Fraser Family Superannuation Fund (trustee and
beneficiary)
Dates of change
8 October 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
(ASX: MFG)
Robert Fraser 13,132 FPO
Tracy Fraser 479,337 FPO
Fraser Family Trust 105,860 FPO
Fraser Family Superannuation Fund 780 FPO
Total 599,109 FPO
(ASX: MGG)
Tracy Fraser 194,197
Magellan Global Trust
Units
Class
Units in Magellan High Conviction Trust
(ASX:MHH)
Number acquired
233,338 Units in (ASX:MHH)
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$1.50 per Unit in (ASX:MHH)
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
(ASX: MFG)
Robert Fraser 13,132 FPO
Tracy Fraser 479,337 FPO
Fraser Family Trust 105,860 FPO
Fraser Family Superannuation Fund 780 FPO
Total 599,109 FPO
(ASX: MGG)
Tracy Fraser 194,197 Units
(ASX: MHH)
Robert Fraser 33,334 Units
Tracy Fraser 66,668 Units
Fraser Family Trust 66,668 Units
Fraser Family Superannuation Fund 66,668
Total: 233,338 Units
Nature of change
IPO for (ASX: MHH)
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
which interest related prior to
change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 -
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
11 October 2019
Disclaimer
Magellan Financial Group Limited published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 03:45:06 UTC
