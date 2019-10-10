Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Magellan Financial Group Limited    MFG   AU000000MFG4

MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(MFG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/10
47.37 AUD   -2.61%
10/10ASX : MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Hamish McLennan
PU
10/10ASX : MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Robert Fraser
PU
10/10ASX : MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Karen Phin
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ASX:MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Robert Fraser

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 11:46pm EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Magellan Financial Group Limited

ABN

59 108 437 592

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Robert Fraser

Date of last notice

31 July 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect Interests

Nature of indirect interest

Tracy Fraser (Wife)

(including registered holder)

Fraser Family Trust (trustee and beneficiary)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Fraser Family Superannuation Fund (trustee and

interest.

beneficiary)

Dates of change

8 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

(ASX: MFG)

Robert Fraser 13,132 FPO

Tracy Fraser 479,337 FPO

Fraser Family Trust 105,860 FPO

Fraser Family Superannuation Fund 780 FPO

Total 599,109 FPO

(ASX: MGG)

Tracy Fraser 194,197 Magellan Global Trust

Units

Class

Units in Magellan High Conviction Trust

(ASX:MHH)

Number acquired

233,338 Units in (ASX:MHH)

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$1.50 per Unit in (ASX:MHH)

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

(ASX: MFG)

Robert Fraser 13,132 FPO

Tracy Fraser 479,337 FPO

Fraser Family Trust 105,860 FPO

Fraser Family Superannuation Fund 780 FPO

Total 599,109 FPO

(ASX: MGG)

Tracy Fraser 194,197 Units

(ASX: MHH)

Robert Fraser 33,334 Units

Tracy Fraser 66,668 Units

Fraser Family Trust 66,668 Units

Fraser Family Superannuation Fund 66,668

Total: 233,338 Units

Nature of change

IPO for (ASX: MHH)

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a

contract in relation to which the

interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash,

provide details and an estimated

valuation

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

11 October 2019

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Magellan Financial Group Limited published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 03:45:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP L
10/10ASX : MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Hamish McLennan
PU
10/10ASX : MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Robert Fraser
PU
10/10ASX : MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Karen Phin
PU
10/10ASX : MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - John Eales
PU
10/10ASX : MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Brett Cairns
PU
10/10ASX : MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Paul Lewis
PU
10/10ASX : MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Hamish Douglass
PU
08/16MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/14MAGELLAN FINANCIAL : Reflects Lofty Expectations
AQ
02/19MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 641 M
EBIT 2020 513 M
Net income 2020 358 M
Finance 2020 446 M
Yield 2020 4,26%
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
EV / Sales2020 12,8x
EV / Sales2021 11,7x
Capitalization 8 629 M
Chart MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Magellan Financial Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 47,43  AUD
Last Close Price 47,37  AUD
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Peter Cairns Chief Executive Officer
Hamish Macquarie Douglass Chairman & Chief Investment Officer
Kirsten Elizabeth Morton Chief Financial Officer
Kris Webster Head-Technology, Communications & Media
Vihari Ross Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED109.47%5 961
BLACKROCK, INC.7.02%66 070
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-7.58%40 374
UBS GROUP-13.98%38 626
STATE STREET CORPORATION-9.89%20 738
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION7.06%19 003
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group