ASX:MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Robert Fraser

Name of entity Magellan Financial Group Limited ABN 59 108 437 592

Name of Director Robert Fraser Date of last notice 31 July 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Interests Nature of indirect interest Tracy Fraser (Wife) (including registered holder) Fraser Family Trust (trustee and beneficiary) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Fraser Family Superannuation Fund (trustee and interest. beneficiary) Dates of change 8 October 2019 No. of securities held prior to change (ASX: MFG) Robert Fraser 13,132 FPO Tracy Fraser 479,337 FPO Fraser Family Trust 105,860 FPO Fraser Family Superannuation Fund 780 FPO Total 599,109 FPO (ASX: MGG) Tracy Fraser 194,197 Magellan Global Trust Units Class Units in Magellan High Conviction Trust (ASX:MHH) Number acquired 233,338 Units in (ASX:MHH) Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $1.50 per Unit in (ASX:MHH) Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation