Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Magellan Financial Group Limited    MFG   AU000000MFG4

MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(MFG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/11
61.68 AUD   -1.78%
01:23aASX : MFG - FY20 Results Briefing Reminder
PU
01:23aASX : MFG - Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
01:23aASX : MFG - Final Results for the year ended 30 June 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASX:MFG - Dividend/Distribution - MFG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 12:28am EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

MFG - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 12, 2020

Distribution Amount

AUD 1.22000000

Ex Date

Monday August 17, 2020

Record Date

Tuesday August 18, 2020

Payment Date

Wednesday August 26, 2020

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

59108437592

1.3

ASX issuer code

MFG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 12, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

MFG

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday June 30, 2020

2A.4 +Record Date

Tuesday August 18, 2020

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday August 17, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday August 26, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 1.22000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 1.22000000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? No

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

75.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.91500000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.30500000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

25.0000 %

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

The Final Dividend comprises a Dividend of 91.6 cents per share and a Performance Fee Dividend of 30.4 cents per share.

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Magellan Financial Group Limited published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 04:27:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP L
01:23aASX : MFG - FY20 Results Briefing Reminder
PU
01:23aASX : MFG - Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
01:23aASX : MFG - Final Results for the year ended 30 June 2020
PU
01:23aASX : MFG - FY20 Results Presentation
PU
08/10Australia shares firm on U.S. stimulus hopes, NZ rises
RE
08/07MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release
08/07ASX : MFG - Funds Under Management - July 2020
PU
08/03ASX : MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Karen Phin
PU
08/03ASX : MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Hamish McLennan
PU
08/03ASX : MFG - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Brett Cairns
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 686 M 488 M 488 M
Net income 2020 412 M 293 M 293 M
Net cash 2020 457 M 325 M 325 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,4x
Yield 2020 3,51%
Capitalization 11 243 M 8 051 M 8 005 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales 2021 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Magellan Financial Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 57,13 AUD
Last Close Price 61,68 AUD
Spread / Highest target 7,04%
Spread / Average Target -7,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Peter Cairns Chief Executive Officer
Hamish Macquarie Douglass Chairman & Chief Investment Officer
Kirsten Elizabeth Morton Chief Financial Officer
Kris Webster Head-Technology, Communications & Media
Vihari Ross Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED8.31%8 051
BLACKROCK, INC.16.70%88 471
UBS GROUP AG-8.43%43 879
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.62%33 610
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.13.81%31 474
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.06%24 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group