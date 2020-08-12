ASX:MFG - Dividend/Distribution - MFG

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
MFG - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday August 12, 2020
Distribution Amount
AUD 1.22000000
Ex Date
Monday August 17, 2020
Record Date
Tuesday August 18, 2020
Payment Date
Wednesday August 26, 2020
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
1 / 4
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ABN
|
59108437592
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
|
MFG
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Wednesday August 12, 2020
1.6 ASX +Security Code
MFG
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Tuesday June 30, 2020
2A.4 +Record Date
Tuesday August 18, 2020
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
2 / 4
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.5 Ex Date
Monday August 17, 2020
2A.6 Payment Date
Wednesday August 26, 2020
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 1.22000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 1.22000000
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? No
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
3 / 4
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is
|
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
|
franked
|
(%)
|
75.0000 %
|
30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.91500000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.30500000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
25.0000 %
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
The Final Dividend comprises a Dividend of 91.6 cents per share and a Performance Fee Dividend of 30.4 cents per share.
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
4 / 4
Disclaimer
Magellan Financial Group Limited published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 04:27:09 UTC