Australian Inquiry Report Calls for Pensions System Shakeup

By Rob Taylor



CANBERRA, Australia--Australia's main economic policy adviser has called for major changes to the country's compulsory US$2 trillion pension pool, which has grown rapidly to become the world's fourth-largest pension system.

A review by the Productivity Commission found the superannuation system was riddled by unnecessary duplicate accounts and underperforming funds that it claims are harming members who increasingly rely on pension payments to fund their retirement. Problems have also been highlighted by a separate judicial probe into Australia's financial system, which found that many people were being charged fees for pensions advice that they never received.

Established in 1992 to reduce the burden of a rapidly aging population by supplementing government-funded pensions with private plans, Australia's pensions system is projected by Deloitte to double in size to US$4 trillion in the next 10 years and reach US$9.5 trillion by 2035, more than triple the size of the country's economy.

The Productivity Commission says around US$3 billion could be saved each year by implementing its recommendations. In response, the government said it will study the report's conclusions.

"Structural flaws - unintended multiple accounts and entrenched underperformers - are harming millions of members, and regressively so," the Productivity Commission said at the end of a three-year inquiry. "Australia's super system needs to adapt to better meet the needs of a modern workforce and a growing pool of retirees."

Almost all workers are covered by the compulsory contribution system. Companies must pay at least 9.5% of workers' income into a pension fund of the worker's choice. The asset pool of managed funds is the sixth largest in the world and the largest in Asia with total assets of US$1.6 trillion, according to a survey by the U.S.-based Investment Company Institute.

The commission's chief proposal among 31 recommendations was for many funds to be replaced with a so-called "best in show" list of 10 top performing funds as a default option for workers, which could trigger a wave of mergers among small and larger funds if implemented. Pension-fund managers worry a broad shakeup of the industry could trigger costly upheaval.

Around a third of pension accounts--about 10 million--were unintended multiple accounts which eroded the balances of members by around A$2.6 billion a year in unnecessary fees and insurance, the report estimated. Suggested changes include an online service to make it easier for Australians to consolidate savings. That would result in an average worker having around A$533,000 more available to draw down when they retired, the commission said.

"Our unique assessment of the super system reveals mixed performance," the commission said. "While some funds consistently achieve high net returns, a significant number of products underperform, even after adjusting for differences in investment strategy."

The commission said it also found widespread evidence of excessive and unwarranted fees among around 500 funds during its investigation, especially among retail funds. Competitive rivalry between funds was superficial, it said, while many workers weren't given simple information and impartial advice to help them find the best fund for their savings.

Also, default arrangement for workers who did not actively choose funds meant at least 1.6 million accounts had "ended up in an underperforming product, eroding nearly half their balance by retirement", the report said.

The country's Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, said the government would consider the recommendations, acknowledging the were serious flaws in a system seen as one of the pillars of Australia's economic success. "We are committed to putting the interest of all members first," he said.

-Write to Rob Taylor at rob.taylor@wsj.com