ASX:MGE - Presentation in relation to restructure proposal

5 August 2020 ASX Limited ASX Market Announcements Office Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED PRESENTATION IN RELATION TO RESTRUCTURE PROPOSAL Please see attached a presentation regarding the proposal by Magellan Asset Management Limited to restructure three of its existing Global Equities retail funds as announced to ASX on 3 August 2020. Authorised by Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary Global Equities fund restructure August 2020 Important information This presentation ('Presentation') has been produced by Magellan Asset Management Limited ('Magellan') ABN 31 120 593 946, AFS Licence No 304 301. Units in any funds referred to in the Presentation are issued by Magellan. This material has been provided for general information purposes and must not be construed as investment advice. This material has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. Investors should consider obtaining professional investment advice tailored to their specific circumstances and should read the relevant Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) or any applicable explanatory memoranda prior to making any investment decisions. The PDS is available via www.magellangroup.com.au. This Presentation does not constitute a part of any offer document issued by Magellan. The information contained in this Presentation may not be reproduced, disclosed, or provided to any third party, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of Magellan. Statements contained in this Presentation that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of Magellan. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this Presentation may contain "forward-looking statements". Actual events or results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. None of Magellan or any of its respective officers or employees has made any representation or warranty, express or implied, with respect to the correctness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of any of the information contained in this and they expressly disclaim any responsibility or liability therefore. No person, including Magellan has any responsibility to update any of the information provided in this Presentation. Implementation of the restructure contemplated in this presentation remains subject to a number of conditions, including regulatory approvals from ASIC and the ASX, obtaining judicial advice, approval by unitholders in the relevant funds at meetings of unitholders and delivery of independent expert's reports in respect of the trust schemes. Magellan|2 Introduction Magellan Asset Management ("MAM") has announced a proposed restructure of three Global Equities retail funds into a single trust that has two unit classes - Closed Class & Open Class

The restructure will involve:

A unitholder vote to amend the Magellan Global Fund's ("MGF") constitution to facilitate the restructure Two separate trust schemes with MGF making an offer to acquire 100% of the units in Magellan Global

Equities Fund ("MGE") and Magellan Global Trust ("MGG") on a NAV-for-NAV basis MGF's new Closed Class Units to be listed and subject to Listing Rules and Open Class Units to be quoted subject to the AQUA Rules

Post implementation, MGF intends to undertake a 1-for-4 entitlement offer and issue of bonus options:

1-for-4 entitlement offer and issue of bonus options: All discounts will be funded by Magellan Financial Group

The restructure is subject to approval by ASX, ASIC, the Courts and unitholders of MGF, MGE & MGG

Working towards unitholder meetings in Q4 2020 Magellan|3 The journey to today March 2015 Pioneers Active ETFs allowing investors to access actively managed investment strategies via the stock exchange October 2019 Lists second closed- ended trust, offering partnership benefits Today Development of a dual class, single 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 October 2017 May 2016 June 2020 Introduction First partnership Develops the next of AMIT1 benefits offered generation Active ETF regime within closed- bringing together the ended trust with features of an unlisted Magellan Global fund and Active ETF into a Trust listing single unit in a single fund trust, allowing access to Magellan's Global Equities strategy via multiple channels Our innovations are centred on delivering investors greater access and choice in how to invest with reduced friction 1. Attribution Managed Investment Trust Magellan|4 MGF post restructure Magellan Global Fund (existing registered managed investment scheme) Closed Class Open Class (subject to ASX Listing Rules) (subject to AQUA Rules) Direct investors On-market On-market Applications investors investors & platforms Constitution of MGF to be amended to provide for two unit classes - Closed Class and Open Class

Familiar regulatory frameworks apply to the operation of each unit class: ―ASX Listing Rules apply to Closed Class ―ASX AQUA Rules apply to Open Class The Open Class will allow investors to access on ASX or apply / redeem directly off market with the Responsible Entity (single unit model)

Unit classes managed to ensure that activities in one unit class do not impact the other unit class Magellan|5 Trust features summary Magellan Global Fund Closed Class Open Class Access ASX (Official List / Listing Rules) ASX (AQUA Rules) Direct applications/redemptions off market with RE Responsible Entity and Magellan Asset Management Limited Investment Manager Investment mandate Global Equities strategy (i.e. identical for both unit classes) NAV / Unit Pricing A NAV per Unit will be calculated for each unit class Distributions Target cash distribution yield of 4% p.a. paid semi-annually Replicates MAM's existing LITs and Active ETFs: ▪ Daily NAV per Unit by 9.30am for each unit class Disclosure / transparency ▪ Intra-day indicative NAV (iNAV) for each unit class ▪ Monthly fund factsheets with Top 10 holdings with investment performance (post fees) calculated for each class ▪ Portfolio disclosed quarterly with two-month delay Fees Fee structure identical across each class in MGF Capital management Ability to conduct on-market buyback1 Provision of liquidity by MGF DRP Units issued at 7.5% discount to the Closed Class NAV per Unit Units issued at the Open Class NAV per Unit (Discount to be funded by Magellan Financial Group) 1. Subject to MAM Board approval and Listing Rules Magellan|6 Key investor benefits Greater flexibility in entering and exiting the Open Class Units

Greater liquidity in the Open Class Units

Enhanced transparency for all unitholders with units traded on ASX and identical disclosure across unit classes

Potential for improved secondary trading market in Closed Class Units - establishing open and closed-ended unit classes over the same investment portfolio removes

"basis risk" between the two unit classes

closed-ended unit classes over the same investment portfolio removes "basis risk" between the two unit classes Offering Global Equities strategy via one trust with different access points, rather than a separate trust for each access point

Opportunity to receive partnership benefits Magellan|7 Restructure key terms Unit-for-unit with exchange ratio on a NAV-for-NAV basis

with exchange ratio on a NAV-for-NAV basis Investors will have an equivalent unit in MGF, both in value and fundamental rights

Members of each fund are required to approve resolutions to effect the restructure

Member meetings expected to be held in Q4 2020. A notice of meeting and explanatory memoranda will be sent to unitholders in advance of the meetings which will include an

Independent Expert's Report

Independent Expert's Report All transaction costs to be paid by Magellan Financial Group, not the trusts or unitholders Magellan|8 MGF post restructure IF IMPLEMENTED CURRENT STRUCTURE POST IMPLEMENTATION MGG MGE MGF MGF ($2.3bn) ($1.7bn) ($11.6bn) ($15.6bn) Closed Class Open Class ($2.3bn) ($13.3bn) Receive Receive Continue holding Closed Class Open Class Units Open Class Units Units in MGF in MGF in MGF Direct investors On-market On-market Applications investors investors & platforms Actual funds under management will change over time and the amount may be more or less at the time of implementation Magellan|9 Entitlement offer & option issue • MGF is committing to undertake an entitlement offer, subject to implementation of the restructure and certain regulatory approvals Entitlement offer • Entitlement of $1 of Closed Class Units for every $4 of MGF units (Closed Class and Open Class) • Offer price set at the NAV per Closed Class Unit on or around the allotment date plus attached - Successful applicants will receive partnership benefits in the form of additional Closed Class Units bonus option worth 7.5% of their subscription made to all MGF - Successful applicants will also receive one (1) Bonus Option for each Closed Class Unit issued unitholders • Magellan Financial Group will fund the partnership benefits to minimise dilution • Timetable expected to commence January 2021 • Further details will be in the explanatory memoranda and a PDS to be prepared for the Offer Bonus options to • Closed Class unitholders will be eligible to receive one (1) bonus option for every two (2) Closed Class Units held on the record date Closed Class • Record date to be set, subject to ASX approval, on or around the allotment date of new Closed Class unitholders Units issued under the entitlement offer No transaction • All transaction costs to be paid in full by Magellan Financial Group costs The Entitlement Offer and issue of bonus options are subject to the successful implementation of the Restructure and regulatory approvals. A product disclosure statement ('PDS') will be lodged with ASIC by Magellan Global Fund, as issuer, and made available to Eligible MGF Unitholders at the time the Entitlement Offer is expected to be made in January 2021. Once available, Eligible MGF Unitholders will need to consider the PDS in deciding whether or not to subscribe for Closed Class Units and options in the Magellan Global Fund. Record dates for participation will be set, in consultation with the ASX, at the time the Entitlement Offer is formally undertaken. Magellan|10 Key option terms Exercise ratio: one (1) Closed Class Unit to be issued on exercise

Exercise price equal to 92.5% of the prevailing NAV per Closed Class Unit at the time of exercise

Daily exercise, commencing after an initial exercise hold period with expiry three years from issue date

Quoted on ASX (subject to ASX approval)

Magellan Financial Group to pay the 7.5% discount to the prevailing NAV per Closed Class Unit on exercise The Entitlement Offer and issue of bonus options are subject to the successful implementation of the Restructure and regulatory approvals. A product disclosure statement ('PDS') will be lodged with ASIC by Magellan Global Fund, as issuer, and made available to Eligible MGF Unitholders at the time the Entitlement Offer is expected to be made in January 2021. Once available, Eligible MGF Unitholders will need to consider the PDS in deciding whether or not to subscribe for Closed Class Units and options in the Magellan Global Fund. Record dates for participation will be set, in consultation with the ASX, at the time the Entitlement Offer is formally undertaken. Magellan|11 Illustrative example of restructure, entitlement offer and bonus options With $10,000 Under the proposed Entitlement offer plus attached option Bonus Options invested in... restructure they will… . (assuming unit balance of $10,000 on the Calculation Date) Continue to hold $10,000 Entitlement to subscribe for $2,500 of Not eligible MGF (unless they buy Closed Class Units MGF units (Open Class Units) Closed Class Units prior to the record date) MGE Receive $10,000 of + $187.50 of additional units funded Not eligible by Magellan (i.e. 7.5%) (unless they buy Closed Class Units Open Class Units in MGF prior to the record date) Receive $10,000 of + 1 Bonus Option for every Closed 1 Bonus Option for every 2 MGG Class Unit issued under the Offer Closed Class Units held Closed Class Units in MGF (Must hold units on the record date) This is an illustrative example only and it is not a forecast. This example assumes that unitholders are on the relevant unit register on the relevant record dates and that, in relation to the entitlement offer, they have submitted valid subscriptions. Additionally, the example assumes that all necessary unitholder approvals, regulatory approvals and judicial advices have been obtained. Magellan|12 Summary MAM has announced a restructure that is expected to deliver benefits to investors in MGF, MGG and MGE Directors have recommended the restructure to unitholders* Explanatory memoranda to be sent to unitholders ahead of unitholder meetings in Q4 2020 Restructure implemented shortly thereafter Capital raising timetable expected to commence in January 2021 Implementation of the restructure remains subject to a number of conditions, including regulatory approvals from ASIC and the ASX, Court approval, approval by unitholders in the relevant funds at a meeting of unitholders and delivery of independent expert's reports

In the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the recommendation of the Independent Expert in the Independent Expert Report. Magellan|13 www.magellangroup.com.au Phone: +61 2 9235 4888 Attachments Original document

