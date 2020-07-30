ASX:MGE - Summary of Units Issued under DRP

30 July 2020
MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND (Managed Fund) ("Fund") ("MGE")
UNITS ISSUED UNDER DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN
Magellan Asset Management Limited advises the units issued pursuant to the Distribution Reinvestment Plan for the distribution of the Fund paid 28 July 2020 were as follows:
Distribution Details:
|
Units entitled to distribution
|
425,018,842
|
Percentage of units participating in DRP
|
6.41%
|
Distribution cents per unit
|
16.0
|
Distribution reinvestment price
|
$3.9186
|
Units issued under DRP on 28 July 2020
|
1,097,852
Authorised by
Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary
Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity for Magellan Global Equities Fund
About the Magellan Global Equities Fund
The Fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund that invests in the securities of companies listed on stock exchanges around the world. The Fund's portfolio will comprise between 20 to 40 stocks at any one time but will also have some exposure to cash. The primary objectives of the Fund are to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long-term, while reducing the risk of permanent capital loss. It is not our intention to hedge the foreign currency exposure of the Fund arising from investments in overseas markets.
