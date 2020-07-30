Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Magellan Global Equities Fund    MHG   AU000000MHG0

MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND

(MHG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/29
3.48 AUD   -0.85%
12:21aASX : MGE - Summary of Units Issued under DRP
PU
06/28ASX : MGE - Estimated Distribution - 30 June 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASX:MGE - Summary of Units Issued under DRP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 12:21am EDT

30 July 2020

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND (Managed Fund) ("Fund") ("MGE")

UNITS ISSUED UNDER DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN

Magellan Asset Management Limited advises the units issued pursuant to the Distribution Reinvestment Plan for the distribution of the Fund paid 28 July 2020 were as follows:

Distribution Details:

Units entitled to distribution

425,018,842

Percentage of units participating in DRP

6.41%

Distribution cents per unit

16.0

Distribution reinvestment price

$3.9186

Units issued under DRP on 28 July 2020

1,097,852

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary

Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity for Magellan Global Equities Fund

About the Magellan Global Equities Fund

The Fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund that invests in the securities of companies listed on stock exchanges around the world. The Fund's portfolio will comprise between 20 to 40 stocks at any one time but will also have some exposure to cash. The primary objectives of the Fund are to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long-term, while reducing the risk of permanent capital loss. It is not our intention to hedge the foreign currency exposure of the Fund arising from investments in overseas markets.

Disclaimer

Magellan Global Equities Fund published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 04:20:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES F
12:21aASX : MGE - Summary of Units Issued under DRP
PU
06/28ASX : MGE - Estimated Distribution - 30 June 2020
PU
More news
Chart MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND
Duration : Period :
Magellan Global Equities Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group