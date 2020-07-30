ASX:MGE - Summary of Units Issued under DRP 0 07/30/2020 | 12:21am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 30 July 2020 ASX Limited ASX Market Announcements Office Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND (Managed Fund) ("Fund") ("MGE") UNITS ISSUED UNDER DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN Magellan Asset Management Limited advises the units issued pursuant to the Distribution Reinvestment Plan for the distribution of the Fund paid 28 July 2020 were as follows: Distribution Details: Units entitled to distribution 425,018,842 Percentage of units participating in DRP 6.41% Distribution cents per unit 16.0 Distribution reinvestment price $3.9186 Units issued under DRP on 28 July 2020 1,097,852 Authorised by Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity for Magellan Global Equities Fund About the Magellan Global Equities Fund The Fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund that invests in the securities of companies listed on stock exchanges around the world. The Fund's portfolio will comprise between 20 to 40 stocks at any one time but will also have some exposure to cash. The primary objectives of the Fund are to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long-term, while reducing the risk of permanent capital loss. It is not our intention to hedge the foreign currency exposure of the Fund arising from investments in overseas markets. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Magellan Global Equities Fund published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 04:20:04 UTC 0 Toute l'actualité sur MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES F 12:21a ASX : MGE - Summary of Units Issued under DRP PU 06/28 ASX : MGE - Estimated Distribution - 30 June 2020 PU

Chart MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES F Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral