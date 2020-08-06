ASX:MGE - Video presentation in relation to restructure proposal 0 08/06/2020 | 11:24am EDT Send by mail :

6 August 2020

ASX Limited
ASX Market Announcements Office
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000

MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND (Managed Fund) ("Fund") ("MGE")

Video presentation in relation to restructure proposal

Please find below a link to a video from Magellan's CEO, Dr Brett Cairns, and Chairman and CIO, Hamish Douglass, discussing the proposal to restructure Magellan's Global Equities Funds, as released to the ASX on Monday 3 August. Also attached are the presentation slides discussed in the video:

https://tinyurl.com/magellan-update

Authorised by Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary
Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity for Magellan Global Equities Fund

About the Magellan Global Equities Fund

The Fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund that invests in the securities of companies listed on stock exchanges around the world. The Fund's portfolio will comprise between 20 to 40 stocks at any one time but will also have some exposure to cash. The primary objectives of the Fund are to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long-term, while reducing the risk of permanent capital loss. It is not our intention to hedge the foreign currency exposure of the Fund arising from investments in overseas markets.

Global Equities fund restructure
August 2020

Important Information

This presentation ('Presentation') has been produced by Magellan Asset Management Limited ('Magellan') ABN 31 120 593 946, AFS Licence No 304 301. Units in any funds referred to in the Presentation are issued by Magellan. This material has been provided for general information purposes and must not be construed as investment advice. This material has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. Investors should consider obtaining professional investment advice tailored to their specific circumstances and should read the relevant Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) or any applicable explanatory memoranda prior to making any investment decisions. The PDS is available via www.magellangroup.com.au. This Presentation does not constitute a part of any offer document issued by Magellan. The information contained in this Presentation may not be reproduced, disclosed, or provided to any third party, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of Magellan. Statements contained in this Presentation that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of Magellan. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this Presentation may contain "forward-looking statements". Actual events or results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. None of Magellan or any of its respective officers or employees has made any representation or warranty, express or implied, with respect to the correctness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of any of the information contained in this and they expressly disclaim any responsibility or liability therefore. No person, including Magellan has any responsibility to update any of the information provided in this Presentation. implementation of the restructure contemplated in this Presentation remains subject to a number of conditions, including regulatory approvals from ASIC and the ASX, obtaining judicial advice, approval by unitholders in the relevant funds at meetings of unitholders and delivery of independent expert's reports in respect of the trust schemes.

Magellan|2

Overview

Magellan Asset Management has announced a proposed restructure of three Global Equities retail funds into a single trust that has two unit classes - Closed Class & Open Class

The proposed restructure will involve two separate trust schemes with MGF making an offer to acquire 100% of the units in MGE and MGG on a NAV-for-NAV basis

NAV-for-NAV basis Post implementation, MGF intends to undertake a 1 for 4 entitlement offer and issue of bonus options:

All discounts will be funded by Magellan

The proposed restructure is subject to approval by ASX, ASIC, the Courts and unitholders of MGF, MGE & MGG

Working towards unitholder meetings in Q4 2020 Magellan|3 MGF post restructure IF IMPLEMENTED CURRENT STRUCTURE POST IMPLEMENTATION Magellan Magellan Magellan Magellan Global Fund (MGF) Global Trust Global Equities Global Fund (MGG) Fund (MGE) (MGF) ($15.6bn) ($2.3bn) ($1.7bn) ($11.6bn) Closed Class Open Class ($2.3bn) ($13.3bn) Receive Receive Continue holding Closed Class Open Class Units Open Class Units Units in MGF in MGF in MGF Direct On-market On-market investors Applications investors investors & platforms Magellan|4 Key investor benefits No change for existing unitholders but with greater flexibility in entering and exiting the Open Class Units

Potential for improved the secondary trading market in Closed Class Units - establishing open and closed-ended unit classes over the same investment portfolio removes "basis risk" between the two securities

closed-ended unit classes over the same investment portfolio removes "basis risk" between the two securities Opportunity to receive partnership benefits

Entitlement offer Bonus options Valuable DRP at 7.5% discount for Closed Class Units

Magellan|5

Partnership benefits - entitlement offer & option issue

• Entitlement of $1 of Closed Class Units for every $4 of MGF units (Closed Class and Open Class)
Entitlement offer
• Offer price set at the NAV per Closed Class Unit on or around the allotment date
- Applicants will receive additional Closed Class Units worth 7.5% of their subscription.
plus attached
- Applicants will also receive one (1) Bonus Option for each Closed Class Unit issued. Options are bonus option exercisable daily at a 7.5% to the prevailing NAV per Unit made to all MGF
• Magellan will fund the partnership benefits to minimise dilution unitholders
• Timetable expected to commence January 2021
• Further details will be in the explanatory memoranda and a PDS to be prepared for the Offer

Bonus options to
• Closed Class unitholders will be eligible to receive one (1) bonus option for every two (2) Closed Class Units held on the record date. Options are exercisable daily at a 7.5% to the prevailing NAV per Unit
Closed Class
• Record date to be set, subject to ASX approval, on or around the allotment date of new Closed Class unitholders Units issued under the entitlement offer

No transaction
• All transaction costs to be paid in full by Magellan costs

Magellan|6

Trust features summary

Magellan Global Fund
Closed Class Open Class

Access ASX (Official List / Listing Rules) ASX (AQUA Rules) Direct applications/redemptions off market with RE

Responsible Entity and Magellan Asset Management Limited Investment Manager

Investment mandate Global Equities strategy (i.e. identical for both unit classes)

NAV / Unit Pricing A NAV per Unit will be calculated for each unit class

Distributions Target cash distribution yield of 4% p.a. paid semi-annually

Replicates MAM's existing LITs and Active ETFs:
 Daily NAV per Unit by 9.30am for each unit class
Disclosure / transparency
 Intra-day indicative NAV (iNAV) for each unit class
 Monthly fund factsheets with Top 10 holdings with investment performance (post fees) calculated for each class
 Portfolio disclosed quarterly with two-month delay

Fees Fee structure identical across each class in MGF

Capital management Ability to conduct on-market buyback1 Provision of liquidity by MGF

DRP Units issued at 7.5% discount to the Closed Class NAV per Unit Units issued at the Open Class NAV per Unit (Discount to be funded by Magellan Financial Group)

1. Subject to MAM Board approval and Listing Rules

Magellan|7

www.magellangroup.com.au
Phone: +61 2 9235 4888

Attachments

Original document

Permalink

Disclaimer

Magellan Global Equities Fund published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 15:23:21 UTC

