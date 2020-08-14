Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Magellan Global Equities Fund    MHG   AU000000MHG0

MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND

(MHG)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magellan Global Equities Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:MGE) - July 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 12:28am EDT

Fund Update: 31 July 2020

Magellan Global Equities Fund (Managed Fund)

ARSN: 603 395 302

Ticker: MGE

Fund Facts

Portfolio Managers

Lead Portfolio Manager: Hamish Douglass

Co-Portfolio Manager: Arvid Streimann

Structure

ASX-quoted Global Equities Fund

Inception Date

2 March 2015

Management Fee1

1.35% per annum

Fund Size

AUD $1,667.9 million

Distribution Frequency

Annually at 30 June

10.0% of the excess return of the units of the

Fund above the higher of the Index Relative

Hurdle (MSCI World Net Total Return Index

Performance Fee1

(AUD)) and the Absolute Return Hurdle (the

yield of 10-year Australian Government Bonds).

Additionally, the Performance Fees are subject

to a high water mark.

iNAV tickers

Bloomberg

MGE AU Equity MGEIV Index

Thomson Reuters

MGE.AX

MGEAUiv.P

MGE.AXW

MGEINAV.ETF

IRESS

1All fees are inclusive of the net effect of GST

Capital Preservation Measures^

Adverse Markets

3 Years

5 Years

Since

Inception

No of observations

10

17

18

Outperformance consistency

80%

88%

89%

Down Market Capture

0.6

0.6

0.6

Top 10 Holdings

In alphabetical order

Sector#

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Internet & eCommerce

Alphabet Inc

Internet & eCommerce

Facebook Inc-A

Internet & eCommerce

Microsoft Corp

Information Technology

Novartis AG

Health Care

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Consumer Defensive

SAP SE

Information Technology

Starbucks Corp

Restaurants

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Internet & eCommerce

Xcel Energy Inc

Integrated Power

Fund Features

  • ASX quoted version of Magellan Global Fund.
  • Fund is actively managed
  • Minimum administration for investors; no paperwork needed to trade
  • Units can be bought or sold on the ASX like any other listed security
  • Efficient and live pricing
  • Provision of liquidity by the Fund
  • Settlement via CHESS
  • Magellan has significant investment alongside unit holders.

Performance Chart growth of AUD $10,000*

$20,000

$17,859

11.3% p.a.

$15,000

$10,000

Sector Exposure by Source of Revenue#

Cash, 15%

Consumer Defensive, 11%

Restaurants, 9%

Infrastructure, 14%

Health Care, 4%

Payments, 6%

Internet &

Consumer Discretionary, 3%

eCommerce, 26%

Information Technology, 12%

Geographical Exposure by Source of Revenue#

Cash, 15%

$5,000

Mar-15

Mar-16

Mar-17

Mar-18

Mar-19

Mar-20

Fund Performance*

Fund (%)

Index (%)**

Excess (%)

1

Month

0.9

0.6

0.3

3

Months

1.1

2.9

-1.8

Rest Of World, 8%

Emerging Markets

ex-China, 11%

Western Europe, 11%

US, 39%

China, 17%

6

Months

-4.6

-7.3

2.7

1

Year

5.8

3.1

2.7

3

Years (% p.a.)

16.4

11.4

5.0

5

Years (% p.a.)

10.5

8.0

2.5

Since Inception (% p.a.)

11.3

8.8

2.5

  • Risk measures are calculated after fees. An adverse market is defined as a negative quarter, rolled monthly, for the MSCI World Net Total Return Index (USD). Down market capture shows if a fund has outperformed a benchmark during periods of market weakness, and if so, by how much.
    # Sectors are internally defined. Geographical exposure is calculated on a look through basis based on underlying revenue exposure of individual companies held within the portfolio. Exposures may not sum to 100% due to rounding.
    * Calculations are based on the monthly ASX released net asset value with distributions reinvested, after ongoing fees and expenses but excluding individual tax, member fees and entry fees (if applicable). Fund Inception 2 March 2015.
    ** MSCI World Net Total Return Index (AUD).

Important Information: Units in the fund(s) referred to herein are issued by Magellan Asset Management Limited ABN 31 120 593 946, AFS Licence No. 304 301 ('Magellan'). This material has been prepared for general information purposes only and must not be construed as investment advice or as an investment recommendation. This material does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. This material does not constitute an offer or inducement to engage in an investment activity nor does it form part of any offer documentation, offer or invitation to purchase, sell or subscribe for interests in any type of investment product or service. You should read and consider any relevant offer documentation applicable to any investment product or service and consider obtaining professional investment advice tailored to your specific circumstances before making any investment decision. A copy of the relevant PDS relating to a Magellan financial product or service may be obtained by calling +61 2 9235 4888 or by visiting www.magellangroup.com.au. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results and no person guarantees the future performance of any fund, the amount or timing of any return from it, that asset allocations will be met, that it will be able to implement its investment strategy or that its investment objectives will be achieved. No representation or warranty is made with respect to the accuracy or completeness of any of the information contained in this material. Magellan will not be responsible or liable for any losses arising from your use or reliance upon any part of the information contained in this material. Further information regarding any benchmark referred to herein can be found at www.magellangroup.com.au. Any trademarks, logos, and service marks contained herein may be the registered and unregistered trademarks of their respective owners. This

material and the information contained within it may not be reproduced, or disclosed, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of Magellan.

MGE44043

Disclaimer

Magellan Global Equities Fund published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 04:27:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES F
12:28aMAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND (MANAG : MGE) - July 2020
PU
08/06ASX : MGE - Video presentation in relation to restructure proposal
PU
08/06ASX : MGE - Units on Issue & Monthly Redemptions - July 2020
PU
08/05ASX : MGE - Presentation in relation to restructure proposal
PU
08/03ASX : MGE - Proposal to Restructure Global Equities Retail Funds
PU
07/30ASX : MGE - Summary of Units Issued under DRP
PU
06/28ASX : MGE - Estimated Distribution - 30 June 2020
PU
More news
Chart MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND
Duration : Period :
Magellan Global Equities Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group