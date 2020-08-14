Magellan Global Equities Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:MGE) - July 2020
0
08/14/2020 | 12:28am EDT
Fund Update: 31 July 2020
Magellan Global Equities Fund (Managed Fund)
ARSN: 603 395 302
Ticker: MGE
Fund Facts
Portfolio Managers
Lead Portfolio Manager: Hamish Douglass
Co-Portfolio Manager: Arvid Streimann
Structure
ASX-quoted Global Equities Fund
Inception Date
2 March 2015
Management Fee1
1.35% per annum
Fund Size
AUD $1,667.9 million
Distribution Frequency
Annually at 30 June
10.0% of the excess return of the units of the
Fund above the higher of the Index Relative
Hurdle (MSCI World Net Total Return Index
Performance Fee1
(AUD)) and the Absolute Return Hurdle (the
yield of 10-year Australian Government Bonds).
Additionally, the Performance Fees are subject
to a high water mark.
iNAV tickers
Bloomberg
MGE AU Equity MGEIV Index
Thomson Reuters
MGE.AX
MGEAUiv.P
MGE.AXW
MGEINAV.ETF
IRESS
1All fees are inclusive of the net effect of GST
Capital Preservation Measures^
Adverse Markets
3 Years
5 Years
Since
Inception
No of observations
10
17
18
Outperformance consistency
80%
88%
89%
Down Market Capture
0.6
0.6
0.6
Top 10 Holdings
In alphabetical order
Sector#
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Internet & eCommerce
Alphabet Inc
Internet & eCommerce
Facebook Inc-A
Internet & eCommerce
Microsoft Corp
Information Technology
Novartis AG
Health Care
Reckitt Benckiser Group
Consumer Defensive
SAP SE
Information Technology
Starbucks Corp
Restaurants
Tencent Holdings Ltd
Internet & eCommerce
Xcel Energy Inc
Integrated Power
Fund Features
ASX quoted version of Magellan Global Fund.
Fund is actively managed
Minimum administration for investors; no paperwork needed to trade
Units can be bought or sold on the ASX like any other listed security
Efficient and live pricing
Provision of liquidity by the Fund
Settlement via CHESS
Magellan has significant investment alongside unit holders.
Performance Chart growth of AUD $10,000*
$20,000
$17,859
11.3% p.a.
$15,000
$10,000
Sector Exposure by Source of Revenue#
Cash, 15%
Consumer Defensive, 11%
Restaurants, 9%
Infrastructure, 14%
Health Care, 4%
Payments, 6%
Internet &
Consumer Discretionary, 3%
eCommerce, 26%
Information Technology, 12%
Geographical Exposure by Source of Revenue#
Cash, 15%
$5,000
Mar-15
Mar-16
Mar-17
Mar-18
Mar-19
Mar-20
Fund Performance*
Fund (%)
Index (%)**
Excess (%)
1
Month
0.9
0.6
0.3
3
Months
1.1
2.9
-1.8
Rest Of World, 8%
Emerging Markets
ex-China, 11%
Western Europe, 11%
US, 39%
China, 17%
6
Months
-4.6
-7.3
2.7
1
Year
5.8
3.1
2.7
3
Years (% p.a.)
16.4
11.4
5.0
5
Years (% p.a.)
10.5
8.0
2.5
Since Inception (% p.a.)
11.3
8.8
2.5
Risk measures are calculated after fees. An adverse market is defined as a negative quarter, rolled monthly, for the MSCI World Net Total Return Index (USD). Down market capture shows if a fund has outperformed a benchmark during periods of market weakness, and if so, by how much. # Sectors are internally defined. Geographical exposure is calculated on a look through basis based on underlying revenue exposure of individual companies held within the portfolio. Exposures may not sum to 100% due to rounding. * Calculations are based on the monthly ASX released net asset value with distributions reinvested, after ongoing fees and expenses but excluding individual tax, member fees and entry fees (if applicable). Fund Inception 2 March 2015. ** MSCI World Net Total Return Index (AUD).
Important Information: Units in the fund(s) referred to herein are issued by Magellan Asset Management Limited ABN 31 120 593 946, AFS Licence No. 304 301 ('Magellan'). This material has been prepared for general information purposes only and must not be construed as investment advice or as an investment recommendation. This material does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. This material does not constitute an offer or inducement to engage in an investment activity nor does it form part of any offer documentation, offer or invitation to purchase, sell or subscribe for interests in any type of investment product or service. You should read and consider any relevant offer documentation applicable to any investment product or service and consider obtaining professional investment advice tailored to your specific circumstances before making any investment decision. A copy of the relevant PDS relating to a Magellan financial product or service may be obtained by calling +61 2 9235 4888 or by visiting www.magellangroup.com.au. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results and no person guarantees the future performance of any fund, the amount or timing of any return from it, that asset allocations will be met, that it will be able to implement its investment strategy or that its investment objectives will be achieved. No representation or warranty is made with respect to the accuracy or completeness of any of the information contained in this material. Magellan will not be responsible or liable for any losses arising from your use or reliance upon any part of the information contained in this material. Further information regarding any benchmark referred to herein can be found at www.magellangroup.com.au. Any trademarks, logos, and service marks contained herein may be the registered and unregistered trademarks of their respective owners. This
material and the information contained within it may not be reproduced, or disclosed, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of Magellan.
Magellan Global Equities Fund published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 04:27:14 UTC