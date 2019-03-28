Log in
Exclusive: Magellan Health nears settlement with hedge fund Starboard Value - sources

0
03/28/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

NEW YORK/BOSTON (Reuters) - U.S. healthcare plan and pharmacy benefits manager Magellan Health Inc. is nearing a settlement with Starboard Value LP to expand its board of directors by several seats, including with a Starboard representative, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Magellan did not respond to a request for comment. Starboard declined to comment.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York; editing by Grant McCool)

By Jessica DiNapoli and Svea Herbst-Bayliss

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 216 M
EBIT 2019 116 M
Net income 2019 56,3 M
Finance 2019 2,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,17
P/E ratio 2020 19,02
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capitalization 1 562 M
Chart MAGELLAN HEALTH INC
Duration : Period :
Magellan Health Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGELLAN HEALTH INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 77,0 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry M. Smith Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan N. Rubin Chief Financial Officer
Karen Amstutz Chief Medical Officer
Srinivas Koushik Chief Technology Officer
Michael S. Diament Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGELLAN HEALTH INC14.77%1 562
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-2.97%231 930
ANTHEM INC7.76%72 734
CIGNA CORP-15.86%60 668
HUMANA-8.23%35 658
CENTENE CORPORATION-9.59%21 535
