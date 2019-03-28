Exclusive: Magellan Health nears settlement with hedge fund Starboard Value - sources
NEW YORK/BOSTON (Reuters) - U.S. healthcare plan and pharmacy benefits manager Magellan Health Inc. is nearing a settlement with Starboard Value LP to expand its board of directors by several seats, including with a Starboard representative, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Magellan did not respond to a request for comment. Starboard declined to comment.
