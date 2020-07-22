Log in
Magellan Health : Announces Pilot with Mightier

07/22/2020 | 06:32am EDT

Program will utilize biofeedback video game technology with children who have autism and other behavioral health conditions

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), one of the nation’s leaders in behavioral health, today announced a collaboration between Magellan Healthcare (Magellan), the behavioral and specialty healthcare segment of the company, and Neuromotion, Inc., developer of Mightier, an in-home digital platform that empowers children to learn lifelong emotional skills through play, to make Mightier available to certain Magellan members in a pilot program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005275/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Children are increasingly being diagnosed with behavioral health disorders and the impact is felt by the entire family,” said Matthew Miller, senior vice president, behavioral health, Magellan Healthcare. “We are proud to launch this pilot with Mightier as a cost effective, outcomes-based treatment. By teaching children how to navigate daily challenges through visual technology they learn how to cope and properly manage their stress in a meaningful and fun way.”

Developed at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, the Mightier program pairs video games with clinically validated emotion calming skills to help kids learn through play. In addition to the video game platform, caregivers are supported with a personalized dashboard to track progress, access to the Mightier Parent community, and 1-1 coaching with a licensed, master’s level clinician to tailor the program to their individual family needs.

Over the last three years, Mightier has reached more than 25,000 families worldwide, with thousands of new families being added every month. Over 75 percent of families report improvement made possible by an unwavering commitment to building an engaging experience supported by clinical expertise.

Magellan and Mightier are deeply committed to empowering every child to build emotional strength. By combining Magellan’s market-leading clinical experience and network of providers specializing in autism with Mightier’s innovative technology, children and families participating in the pilot will receive high quality care focused on positive outcomes.

Jason Kahn, PhD, Mightier’s Chief Scientific Officer says the collaboration will set the stage to positively impact families and improve outcomes for children with ASD. “Mightier is a new tool that supports the increasing diagnoses of autism and other behavioral health disorders. Our solution meets kids and families where they are: at home. The pandemic amplifies this need even further, we need new ways to support kids and families. Our digital program can play a significant role by providing evidenced-based, personalized interventions from the comfort of home.”

About Mightier: Mightier is Boston-based startup on a mission to empower every child to build emotional strength. Mightier pairs video games with clinically validated strategies to build emotional resilience and confidence. The approach is backed by a decade of clinical research at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School and has been shown to reduce outbursts by 62 percent, oppositional behavior by 40 percent, and family stress by 19 percent. For more information, visit Mightier.com.

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health, medical specialty treatment and fully integrated managed care. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)


© Business Wire 2020
