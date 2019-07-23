Log in
Magellan Health : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

07/23/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that it will report its earnings for the second quarter ended on June 30, 2019 at approximately 6:30 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. At 10:00 a.m. Eastern on the same day, Magellan's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss earnings and other information.

The call-in numbers and passcode for the conference call are as follows:

Live Call
1-800-857-1812
Passcode: 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings

Replay
1-866-485-0042 (Domestic)
1-203-369-1614 (International)

To participate in the conference call, dial in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. The conference call will also be available live via webcast at Magellan's investor relations page at IR.MagellanHealth.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through August 30, 2019. A replay of the webcast will also be available at the site listed above for 30 days, beginning approximately two hours after its conclusion.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)


© Business Wire 2019
