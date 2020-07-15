Log in
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC.

(MGLN)
News 
News

Magellan Health : Complete Care of Arizona Supports Home Matters to Arizona

07/15/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced its managed care health plan subsidiary, Magellan Complete Care (MCC) of Arizona, has committed to participating in the launch of the Home Matters to Arizona alongside several health plans throughout the state. Home Matters to Arizona will support a new generation of connected communities, healthier individuals, families and economies.

“We are honored to be part of this initiative that emphasizes the importance of social determinants of health and assists our most vulnerable community members,” said Minnie Andrade, chief executive officer, Magellan Complete Care of Arizona. “We have a long-standing commitment to our community and the availability of affordable housing is an essential component in supporting individuals as they achieve a healthy, vibrant life.”

Home Matters to Arizona is an initiative of Home Matters®, a national movement uniting America around affordable housing. Home Matters to Arizona will create a $100 million Home Matters Arizona Fund leveraging government, philanthropy and national private investment. Through a collaboration of the Arizona Association of Health Plans, whose member companies contract with the State’s Medicaid program, the fund intends to address affordable housing needs at scale, adding critical housing units to a system that has left Arizona’s most vulnerable citizens unsheltered.

About Magellan Complete Care of Arizona: Magellan Complete Care of Arizona (MCC of AZ), an Arizona Complete Care (ACC) plan works hand-in-hand with members, their families and providers, and community organizations to build an integrated care portfolio that addresses physical, behavioral and social needs. With a rich history and foundation in state behavioral health programs, today MCC of AZ manages a full-service Medicaid and Medicare health plan for the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) in Maricopa, Gila and Pinal Counties. For more information about MCC of AZ, visit www.MCCofAZ.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)


© Business Wire 2020
