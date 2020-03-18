Log in
Magellan Health : Offers Support to Individuals and Customers in Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic

03/18/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced the offering of several services and resources in response to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) nationwide.

“Magellan Health’s first priority is always the behavioral and physical health of our employees, providers, clients and members,” said Kenneth Fasola, chief executive officer, Magellan Health. “We are bringing our deep clinical expertise to our preparedness teams who are actively monitoring the impact of COVID-19 and taking the necessary precautions and actions to help address the physical and behavioral healthcare needs of all we serve.”

Magellan is working closely with our customers along with federal, state and local authorities to minimize disruption of service and support efforts to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. “We are also sharing helpful resources for members who are struggling with stress, anxiety or sleep difficulties prompted by this situation,” added Fasola. These resources can be found at magellanhealthcare.com/COVID-19.

Magellan Healthcare

The Behavioral and Specialty Health reporting unit of Magellan Healthcare is making resources available to all individuals, especially those who might be feeling stress or anxiety during these unfamiliar times:

  • Free Access to RESTORE® – Magellan is providing one of its digital cognitive behavioral therapy (DCBT) apps, RESTORE®, at no cost for individuals experiencing sleep difficulty and insomnia related to novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The six-session module uses proven cognitive behavioral therapy techniques to teach users new skills, techniques and practices that can improve mood and promote better sleep. Information is available at magellanhealthcare.com/RESTORE.

The managed care reporting unit of Magellan Healthcare, Magellan Complete Care (MCC), is working hand-in-hand with federal and state customers, providers and community organizations to implement emergency measures and provide access to care for COVID-19 and other medical, behavioral and social needs. This includes adoption of state and federal guidance around waiving of testing copays, prior authorizations, pharmacy and telehealth requirements to address immediate needs for care for members. MCC is also reaching out to members, especially those that are most vulnerable, to help ensure they have support and continuity of care.

Magellan Rx Management

Magellan’s pharmacy segment, Magellan Rx Management (MRx), has enacted key strategies to address the needs of specific customer segments to minimize disruption of member access to needed medications. In accordance with applicable federal, state, or local regulatory requirements, or upon plan sponsor approval, MRx is modifying prescription refill restrictions should members request additional medication supplies. MRx is also working closely with its prescription drug supply chain partners to monitor for any potential disruptions.

Magellan is following federal and state guidance related to the outbreak. As new information about the coronavirus evolves, Magellan is actively reviewing all preparedness plans and policies to identify if any updates are needed and to modify accordingly. Magellan remains committed to the health and wellbeing of all of the communities we serve during this pandemic.

For additional information regarding the coronavirus, visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), The World Health Organization and state health department websites.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)


© Business Wire 2020
