Magellan Health : Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Consultation and Referral Services to Individuals Impacted by the Shooting in Dayton, Ohio

Consultation and resources available free-of-charge to local community

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that it will open a free 24-hour crisis line for individuals affected by the shooting that occurred in an entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio.

The toll-free number to access free, confidential consultation services is 1-800-327-7451.

Magellan will provide free, confidential consultation services and other resources, such as tip sheets about trauma and how to process it, resiliency after such situations, and how to talk about these situations with children who may be following the news in the media. These resources are offered free-of-charge to the community to assist individuals who may need support as they work to cope with the feelings of grief, guilt, fear, sadness, anger and depression related to these kinds of incidents.

Tip sheets with resources specific to coping with grief and recovery from traumatic events can be found on Magellan Health's website here.

Magellan Health, Inc., is a leader in managing complex population health, concentrating on all areas across healthcare and pharmaceutical management. Specializing in healthcare services, including behavioral health counseling and support, to millions of individuals across the country, Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such as this to help support the local community as it responds, reacts and rebuilds.

(MGLN-CSH)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190804005038/en/