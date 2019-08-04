Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Magellan Health Inc    MGLN

MAGELLAN HEALTH INC

(MGLN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Magellan Health : Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Consultation and Referral Services to Individuals Impacted by the Shooting in Dayton, Ohio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Consultation and resources available free-of-charge to local community

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that it will open a free 24-hour crisis line for individuals affected by the shooting that occurred in an entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio.

The toll-free number to access free, confidential consultation services is 1-800-327-7451.

Magellan will provide free, confidential consultation services and other resources, such as tip sheets about trauma and how to process it, resiliency after such situations, and how to talk about these situations with children who may be following the news in the media. These resources are offered free-of-charge to the community to assist individuals who may need support as they work to cope with the feelings of grief, guilt, fear, sadness, anger and depression related to these kinds of incidents.

Tip sheets with resources specific to coping with grief and recovery from traumatic events can be found on Magellan Health's website here.

Magellan Health, Inc., is a leader in managing complex population health, concentrating on all areas across healthcare and pharmaceutical management. Specializing in healthcare services, including behavioral health counseling and support, to millions of individuals across the country, Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such as this to help support the local community as it responds, reacts and rebuilds.

(MGLN-CSH)


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGELLAN HEALTH INC
11:31aMAGELLAN HEALTH : Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Consultation and..
BU
11:31aMAGELLAN HEALTH : Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Consultation and..
BU
07/30MAGELLAN HEALTH : Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Consultation and..
BU
07/30MAGELLAN HEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
07/30MAGELLAN HEALTH INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in D..
AQ
07/30MAGELLAN HEALTH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30MAGELLAN HEALTH : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Confirms Ful..
BU
07/23MAGELLAN HEALTH : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
07/09MAGELLAN HEALTH : Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Commu..
BU
06/21MAGELLAN HEALTH INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 106 M
EBIT 2019 112 M
Net income 2019 61,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,6x
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,23x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 1 644 M
Chart MAGELLAN HEALTH INC
Duration : Period :
Magellan Health Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGELLAN HEALTH INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 78,67  $
Last Close Price 67,38  $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry M. Smith Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan N. Rubin Chief Financial Officer
Karen Amstutz Chief Medical Officer
Srinivas Koushik Chief Technology Officer
Michael S. Diament Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGELLAN HEALTH INC18.44%1 644
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP0.37%237 633
ANTHEM INC11.54%74 333
CIGNA CORP-11.77%62 147
HUMANA4.09%39 707
CENTENE CORPORATION-11.59%21 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group