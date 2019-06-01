Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Magellan Health Inc    MGLN

MAGELLAN HEALTH INC

(MGLN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Magellan Health : Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/01/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Counseling and resources available free-of-charge to local community

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) today announced that it will open a free 24-hour crisis line for any individuals affected by the mass casualty shooting that occurred at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in Virginia Friday afternoon.

The toll-free number to access free, confidential counseling services is 1-800-327-7451.

Magellan will provide free, confidential counseling services and other resources, such as tip sheets about trauma and how to process it, resiliency after such situations, and how to talk about these situations with children who may be following the news in the media. These resources are offered free-of-charge to assist any individual who may need support as they work to cope with the feelings of grief, guilt, fear, sadness, anger and depression related to these kinds of incidents.

Tip sheets with resources specific to coping with grief and recovery from traumatic events can be found on Magellan Health's website here.

Magellan Health, Inc., is a leader in managing complex population health, concentrating on all areas across healthcare and pharmaceutical management. Specializing in healthcare services, including behavioral health counseling and support, to millions of individuals across the country, Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such as this to help support the local community as it responds, reacts and rebuilds.

(MGLN-CSH)


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGELLAN HEALTH INC
09:01aMAGELLAN HEALTH : Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and R..
BU
05/23MAGELLAN HEALTH : Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Commu..
BU
05/20MAGELLAN RX MANAGEMENT : 's Second Annual Employer Market Insights Report Highli..
BU
05/02MAGELLAN HEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/02MAGELLAN HEALTH INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
05/02MAGELLAN HEALTH : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02MAGELLAN HEALTH : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
04/26MAGELLAN HEALTH INC : quaterly earnings release
04/23MAGELLAN HEALTH INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/16MAGELLAN HEALTH : Rx Management Biosimilar Program Shifts Infliximab Utilization..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 132 M
EBIT 2019 163 M
Net income 2019 56,9 M
Finance 2019 2,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,29
P/E ratio 2020 19,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Capitalization 1 588 M
Chart MAGELLAN HEALTH INC
Duration : Period :
Magellan Health Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGELLAN HEALTH INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 76,8 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry M. Smith Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan N. Rubin Chief Financial Officer
Karen Amstutz Chief Medical Officer
Srinivas Koushik Chief Technology Officer
Michael S. Diament Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGELLAN HEALTH INC16.07%1 588
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-2.26%229 793
ANTHEM INC5.84%71 495
CIGNA CORP-22.08%56 167
HUMANA-13.48%33 065
CENTENE CORPORATION0.17%23 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About