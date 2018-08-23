Magellan Health : Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Individuals Impacted by Hurricane Lane

Counseling and resources are available free-of-charge to local community

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that ahead of, during and in the aftermath of Hurricane Lane it will open a 24-hour crisis line for all individuals in Hawai’i affected by the storm and its aftermath.

The toll-free number to access free, confidential counseling services is 1-800-327-7451.

Magellan will provide free, confidential counseling services and other resources, such as referrals to local non-profit organizations, shelters and additional community-based support to assist individuals in Hawai’i as they work to cope with the feelings of fear, sadness, anger and hopelessness related to these kinds of natural disasters.

In addition, tip sheets with resources specific to hurricane preparedness, response and recovery can be found on Magellan Health’s website.

Hurricane Guide (English)

Hurricane Guide (Spanish)

Magellan Health is a leader in managing complex population health, concentrating on all areas across healthcare and pharmaceutical management. Specializing in healthcare services, including behavioral health counseling and support, to millions of individuals across the country, Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such as this to help support the local community as it responds, reacts and rebuilds.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

