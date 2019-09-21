Log in
MAGELLAN HEALTH INC

(MGLN)
Magellan Health : Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals Impacted by Flooding in Texas

09/21/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Counseling and resources available free-of-charge to local community

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that it will open a free 24-hour crisis line for all individuals impacted by the catastrophic flooding across southeast Texas.

The toll-free number to access free, confidential counseling services is 1-800-327-7451.

Magellan will provide free, confidential counseling services and other resources, such as referrals to local non-profit organizations, shelters and additional community-based support to assist individuals in Texas. These resources are offered free-of-charge to the community to assist individuals as they work to cope with the feelings of fear, sadness, anger and hopelessness related to these kinds of natural disasters.

Tip sheets with resources specific to trauma and steps towards recovery can be found on Magellan Health’s website here.

In addition, resources specific to disasters, emergency preparedness, response and recovery can be found on Ready.gov.

Magellan Health, Inc., is a leader in managing complex population health, concentrating on all areas across healthcare and pharmaceutical management. Specializing in healthcare services, including behavioral health counseling and support, to millions of individuals across the country, Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such as this to help support the local community as it responds, reacts and rebuilds.

(MGLN-CSH)


© Business Wire 2019
