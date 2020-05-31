Log in
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC.

(MGLN)
Magellan Health : Provides Free Counseling Services to Individuals Impacted by Events in Minnesota

05/31/2020 | 07:01am EDT

Callers will speak directly to a certified licensed mental health clinician

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), today announced that it will open a free 24-hour crisis line for anyone who needs help during these tumultuous times. The situation with COVID-19, in addition to the unrest in communities across the country, has sparked an unprecedented level of stress for many individuals.

Magellan is available to help as individuals who call the hotline will speak directly to a masters-level, certified licensed mental health clinician. The hotline is being operated by Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty healthcare segment of the company.

The toll-free number to access free, confidential counseling services is 1-800-327-7451 (TTY 711).

Magellan’s confidential mental health crisis line is offered free-of-charge to the community to assist individuals as they try to cope with feelings of fear, sadness, anger and hopelessness related to these difficult times. Crisis line callers may also seek information and guidance to other available resources, such as community-based support.

Tip sheets with resources specific to trauma and steps towards recovery can be found on Magellan Health’s website here.

Magellan Health, Inc., is a leader in managing complex population health, concentrating on all areas across healthcare and pharmaceutical management. Specializing in healthcare services, including behavioral health counseling and support, to millions of individuals across the country, Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such as this to help support the local community as it responds, reacts and rebuilds.

(MGLN-CSH)


© Business Wire 2020
