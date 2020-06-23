Log in
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC.

(MGLN)
Magellan Health : Provides Mental Health Support with Free Crisis Texting Service

06/23/2020 | 06:31am EDT

New texting service available to reach mental health clinicians

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), today announced that it has launched a free crisis texting service for anyone who needs help during these tumultuous times. Individuals will connect with a certified, licensed mental health clinician who will provide confidential mental health services. This service supports Magellan’s crisis telephone hotline, offering another way to access mental health services.

Text SUPPORT to 78137 from anywhere in the United States.

“In recent months, individuals throughout our nation have experienced an unprecedented level of stress as a result of COVID-19 and the social unrest in communities across the country,” said Adam Weliver, senior vice president, employer solutions, Magellan Healthcare. “During these difficult times, we feel it is necessary to offer multiple ways for individuals to access the critical mental health services and resources that are greatly needed.”

Through a secure platform with mPulse Mobile, the crisis text line is available from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday. Texts received outside of those hours will be directed to Magellan’s crisis telephone hotline. If individuals wish to call the crisis telephone line directly, the toll-free number is 1-800-327-7451 (TTY 711).

Magellan’s confidential mental health crisis text line is offered free-of-charge to the community to assist individuals as they try to cope with feelings of fear, sadness, anger and hopelessness related to these difficult times. Individuals may also seek information and guidance to other available resources, such as community-based support.

Magellan Health, Inc., is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including behavioral health, special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Specializing in healthcare services, including behavioral health counseling and support, to millions of individuals across the country, Magellan opens its crisis lines during traumatic events or disasters to help support the local community as it responds, reacts and rebuilds.

About mPulse: mPulse Mobile, the leader in Conversational AI solutions for the healthcare industry, drives improved health outcomes and business efficiencies by engaging individuals with tailored and meaningful dialogue. mPulse Mobile combines behavioral science, analytics and industry expertise that helps healthcare organizations activate their consumers to adopt healthy behaviors. With over a decade of experience, 70+ healthcare customers and more than 200 million conversations annually, mPulse Mobile has the data, the expertise and the solutions to drive healthy behavior change.

(MGLN-GEN)


© Business Wire 2020
