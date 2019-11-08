Magellan Health : Rx Management, LLC Earns Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance

Recognized for Utilization Management Accreditation

Magellan Rx Management, LLC, a division of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), today announced it was accredited by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for Utilization Management.

NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation focuses on consumer protection and improvement in service to customers. Standards recognize that organizations that apply for accreditation have open access networks, and can improve service quality and utilize customized structures to meet purchaser needs.

“We are honored to receive this accreditation in utilization management from NCQA which reinforces our hard work to safeguard the utilization management program and provide consistently high quality medical management to our customers and their members,” said Caroline Carney, MD, MSc, FAPM, CPHQ, chief medical officer, Magellan Rx Management. “This achievement demonstrates our commitment to NCQA’s high quality standards as we continue to help individuals live a healthy, vibrant life.”

“Achieving NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation demonstrates that Magellan Rx Management has the systems, process and personnel in place to conduct utilization management in accordance with the strictest quality standards,” said Margaret E. O’Kane, NCQA President.

NCQA has reviewed and accredited Magellan Rx Management’s Utilization Management functions only. For complete details on the scope of this review, visit www.ncqa.org.

About NCQA: NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About Magellan Rx Management: Magellan Rx Management, a division of Magellan Health, Inc., is a full-service, next-generation pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) that helps our customers and members solve complex pharmacy challenges by connecting them to the people, technology, and information they need to make smarter healthcare decisions. As experts in managing specialty spend both on the prescription and medical benefit, we are energized by discovering new and better ways to deliver solutions in today’s complex and rapidly-evolving healthcare environment, leading people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

