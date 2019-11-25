Magellan Health : Rx Management's MRx Navigate Offers Integrated Care Management, Focused on Customer and Member Healthcare Needs

Magellan Rx Management, the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) division of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), has launched MRx Navigate, a comprehensive care management program that offers integrated, high-touch and high-tech solutions, focusing on the patient wellness journey and simplifying the member healthcare experience. The program incorporates both pharmacy and medical data to provide a comprehensive and holistic view of the member.

By fully integrating the many touchpoints of a member’s health and wellness, a team of clinical professionals work closely together to understand the member’s healthcare needs and assist them to better manage their condition through education, empowerment and specialized support.

MRx Navigate consists of four components that can be offered as a stand-alone product, or part of an integrated solution:

Navigate Wellness is a program aimed at identifying opportunities for better care and increasing members’ quality of life through educational tools and resources.

is a program aimed at identifying opportunities for better care and increasing members’ quality of life through educational tools and resources. Navigate PopHealth is a population health management program that identifies gaps in care and implements a plan to reduce or eliminate those gaps.

is a population health management program that identifies gaps in care and implements a plan to reduce or eliminate those gaps. Navigate UM is a utilization management program that ensures appropriate care and reduces cost across medical and behavioral services, concurrent review of inpatient admission, transition of care assessment, and appeal management. The program is accredited by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for Utilization Management.

Navigate Change guides members with acute or ongoing complex conditions and connects members with nurses, behavioral health professionals, and clinical pharmacists.

Through these four programs, MRx Navigate eliminates gaps in care and improves adherence through the use of advanced digital tools, online resources and mobile applications. By leveraging analytics, members who are at risk for non-adherence and ineffective medical and pharmacy utilization are identified and flagged for intervention. Driven by evidence-based algorithms, the program uses data from multiple sources to identify the members in need of a care management or disease management outreach and to determine the intensity of intervention needed.

“As members attempt to access the complex and highly segmented healthcare system, they are faced with many challenges and often have difficulty navigating,” said Caroline Carney, MD, MSc, FAPM, CPHQ, chief medical officer, Magellan Rx Management. “The MRx Navigate program is a patient-centric model that focuses on making the wellness journey easy and effective for members. Our team of experienced pharmacists, nurses, behavioral health professionals and health coaches work collaboratively to provide seamless continuity of care and healthcare management, improving quality health outcomes and delivering value-based savings to the plan through effective population management.”

MRx Navigate is a flexible and customizable solution available to health plans, employer groups, government entities, third party administrators or as a stand-alone for customers who are seeking data-driven, evidence-based, and personalized interventions to improve the health of their members and provide better overall population health management.

About Magellan Rx Management: Magellan Rx Management, a division of Magellan Health, Inc., is a full-service, next-generation pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) that helps our customers and members solve complex pharmacy challenges by connecting them to the people, technology, and information they need to make smarter healthcare decisions. As experts in managing specialty spend both on the prescription and medical benefit, we are energized by discovering new and better ways to deliver solutions in today’s complex and rapidly-evolving healthcare environment, leading people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

