MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC.

MGLN
Magellan Health : to Participate at Stephens Nashville Investment Conference

11/07/2019 | 06:31am EST

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that Jonathan N. Rubin, chief financial officer of Magellan Health, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Nashville Investment Conference on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tenn. The fireside chat will begin at 8:15 a.m. Central Standard Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the investor relations page at IR.MagellanHealth.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the fireside chat will be available for 30 days following the presentation on the Company’s investor relations page at IR.MagellanHealth.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 170 M
EBIT 2019 89,3 M
Net income 2019 50,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,23x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 1 657 M
Technical analysis trends MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 73,69  $
Last Close Price 67,71  $
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve J. Shulman Chairman
Jonathan N. Rubin Chief Financial Officer
Karen Amstutz Chief Medical Officer
Srinivas Koushik Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC.18.76%1 657
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP0.47%237 413
ANTHEM, INC.5.59%70 318
CIGNA CORPORATION-3.58%68 385
HUMANA6.44%40 382
CENTENE CORPORATION-11.83%21 033
