Magellan Health : to Participate at Stephens Nashville Investment Conference

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that Jonathan N. Rubin, chief financial officer of Magellan Health, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Nashville Investment Conference on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tenn. The fireside chat will begin at 8:15 a.m. Central Standard Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the investor relations page at IR.MagellanHealth.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the fireside chat will be available for 30 days following the presentation on the Company’s investor relations page at IR.MagellanHealth.com.

