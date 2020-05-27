Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Magellan Health, Inc.    MGLN

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC.

(MGLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magellan Health : to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 06:32am EDT

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that Kenneth Fasola, chief executive officer of Magellan Health, and Jonathan Rubin, chief financial officer of Magellan Health, will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, inclusive of a virtual presentation, on June 2, 2020.

The virtual presentation will begin at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time and the simultaneous webcast can be accessed through the investor relations page at IR.MagellanHealth.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the presentation on the Company’s investor relations page.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC.
06:32aMAGELLAN HEALTH : to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
BU
05/21MAGELLAN HEALTH : Launches Stay at Home for MY LIFE
BU
05/14MAGELLAN HEALTH : Healthcare Provides Vital Resources During Mental Health Aware..
BU
05/11MAGELLAN HEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/11MAGELLAN HEALTH INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
05/11MAGELLAN HEALTH : Q1 2020 Press Release
PU
05/11MAGELLAN HEALTH : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11MAGELLAN HEALTH : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
05/06MAGELLAN HEALTH : to Participate at BofA Securities Health Care Conference
BU
04/30MAGELLAN HEALTH INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 996 M
EBIT 2020 78,8 M
Net income 2020 43,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 40,4x
P/E ratio 2021 32,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,36x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,40x
Capitalization 1 775 M
Chart MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Magellan Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 78,25 $
Last Close Price 71,09 $
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth J. Fasola Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Murray President & Chief Operating Officer
Steve J. Shulman Chairman
Jonathan N. Rubin Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Koushik Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC.-9.05%1 775
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP0.31%279 668
CIGNA CORPORATION-4.19%72 291
ANTHEM, INC.-6.16%71 455
HUMANA INC.8.34%52 498
CENTENE CORPORATION2.58%37 348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group