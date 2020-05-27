Magellan Health : to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that Kenneth Fasola, chief executive officer of Magellan Health, and Jonathan Rubin, chief financial officer of Magellan Health, will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, inclusive of a virtual presentation, on June 2, 2020.

The virtual presentation will begin at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time and the simultaneous webcast can be accessed through the investor relations page at IR.MagellanHealth.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the presentation on the Company’s investor relations page.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)

