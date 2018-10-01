Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.    MMP

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. (MMP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Magellan Midstream Partners L P : Plains All American, Magellan Midstream and OMERS Infrastructure Announce Closing of BridgeTex Pipeline Company, LLC Joint Ownership Transaction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 02:10pm CEST

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) (“Plains”), Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) (“Magellan”), and OMERS, the defined benefit pension plan for municipal employees in Ontario, Canada (“OMERS”), along with OMERS Infrastructure Management Inc. (“OMERS Infrastructure”), the infrastructure investment manager of OMERS, today announced that certain of their subsidiaries have closed the previously announced joint ownership transaction in BridgeTex Pipeline Company, LLC (“BridgeTex”). As a result, OMERS now owns a 50% interest in BridgeTex, Plains has retained a 20% interest, and Magellan has retained a 30% interest and will continue to operate the pipeline.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The partnership owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation’s refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

About Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. Plains owns an extensive network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and gathering assets in key crude oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at major market hubs in the United States and Canada. On average, Plains handles more than 5 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its Transportation segment. Plains is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information is available at www.plainsallamerican.com.

About OMERS and OMERS Infrastructure

OMERS Infrastructure invests globally in infrastructure assets on behalf of OMERS, the defined benefit pension plan for Ontario’s municipal employees. Investments are aimed at steady returns to help deliver strong and sustainable pensions to OMERS members. OMERS Infrastructure’s diversified portfolio of large-scale infrastructure assets exhibits stability and strong cash flows, in sectors including energy, transportation and government-regulated services.

OMERS has employees in Toronto and other major cities across North America, the U.K., Europe, Asia and Australia. OMERS is one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension funds, with net assets of more than C$95 billion. Visit www.omersprivatemarkets.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from results or outcomes anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Important risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect future results or outcomes are discussed in Plains’ and Magellan’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Plains and Magellan undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events occurring after today’s date.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNER
02:10pMAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : Plains All American, Magellan Midstream and OM..
BU
09/06Energy Transfer, Magellan Midstream, MPLX and Delek to Jointly Construct the ..
AQ
09/04MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : Energy Transfer, Magellan Midstream, MPLX and ..
PR
08/28MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Confer..
PR
08/27MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : Plains All American, Magellan Midstream and OM..
AQ
08/24MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Reg..
AQ
08/24PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE L P : Magellan Midstream and OMERS Infrastructure A..
AQ
08/21MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : Plains All American, Magellan Midstream and OM..
BU
08/08MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : Reports Higher Second-Quarter Financial Result..
AQ
08/06MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : and LBC to Further Expand Seabrook Logistics' ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/265 Dividend Achievers To Gain 16.9% To 32.2% By September 2019 Per Broker Targ.. 
09/20Midstreams Going C-Corp, Should SEC Disallow The Measure Distributable Cash F.. 
09/204 Reasons These 2 Low Risk High-Yield Stocks Are Strong Buys 
09/19DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 5 : Annual Performance Review 
09/17This Simple Trick And These 5 High-Yield Blue Chips Could Be Your Best Chance.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 670 M
EBIT 2018 1 142 M
Net income 2018 926 M
Debt 2018 4 944 M
Yield 2018 5,70%
P/E ratio 2018 16,75
P/E ratio 2019 15,75
EV / Sales 2018 7,64x
EV / Sales 2019 7,29x
Capitalization 15 453 M
Chart MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 76,5 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael N. Mears Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Melanie A. Little Senior Vice President-Operations
Aaron L. Milford Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Larry J. Davied Senior Vice President-Technical Services
James R. Montague Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.-4.54%15 421
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.37%62 602
ENBRIDGE INC-15.22%56 202
KINDER MORGAN INC-1.88%38 752
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-14.58%36 941
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-10.82%32 968
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.