Magenta Therapeutics : Appoints Jan Pinkas as Senior Vice President, Head of Translational Sciences and Announces Transition of Chief Scientific Officer

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant to more patients, today announced the appointment of Jan Pinkas, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Translational Sciences. The Company also announced that Mike Cooke, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will leave Magenta to pursue other opportunities.

“We have made tremendous progress at Magenta, with two clinical programs in multiple trials and with our targeted antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for patient preparation advancing toward the clinic,” said Jason Gardner, D. Phil., Chief Executive Officer and President, Magenta. “Jan is an expert drug developer who will provide critical translational input and help us accelerate the advancement of our programs as we work to make cures possible for more patients.”

“Magenta is uniquely positioned as the only company taking a comprehensive approach to unlocking the power of stem cell transplant medicine,” said Dr. Pinkas. “I am very excited to be part of the team that is building and expanding upon this foundational and innovative work to bring potentially transformative therapies to patients.”

Dr. Pinkas is a seasoned scientist with deep expertise in leading drug development programs, specifically ADCs. Prior to joining Magenta, he was Head of Translational Research & Development at Immunogen, where he led nonclinical and translational research and development-related activities for all programs in discovery through late-stage clinical development. Dr. Pinkas earned his undergraduate degree in biology from Johns Hopkins University and his doctorate in Molecular and Cellular Biology from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

“As Magenta has evolved into a clinical-stage company with a robust pipeline of preclinical assets, Mike has made tremendous contributions. He has built a world-class research organization and advanced our pipeline. Mike and I agreed that now, with a well-established Magenta research platform that is generating strong conditioning ADCs, validated targets, and discovery biology, it is the right time for Mike to explore other opportunities. We wish him well in his new adventure and will always be grateful for his scientific contributions,” added Dr. Gardner.

“I am very proud of Magenta’s rapid progress since our launch three years ago, and I am particularly proud of the cutting-edge scientific work that has come from our platform,” said Dr. Cooke. “I am confident that the scientific groundwork we have laid will help ensure that Magenta achieves its vision to transform the lives of many patients.”

About Magenta Therapeutics

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. By creating a platform focused on critical areas of unmet need, Magenta Therapeutics is pioneering an integrated approach to allow more patients to receive one-time, curative therapies by making the process more effective, safer and easier.

