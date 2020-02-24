Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.    MGTA

MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(MGTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magenta Therapeutics : MGTA-145 Presentation at the Transplant and Cellular Therapy (TCT) Annual Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 11:48am EST

Phase 1 Clinical Study of MGTA-145 in Combination with Plerixafor Shows Rapid Single-Day Mobilization and Collection of CD34+ HSCs without G-CSF

John F. DiPersio, MD, PhD

Washington University School of Medicine

February 22, 2020

1

Magenta Therapeutics

Disclosures

  • Consulting/Advisory Committees:Cellworks, Tioma, Rivervest, Bioline, Asterias, Amphivena and Bluebird, Celgene, Incyte, NeoImuneTech, Macrogenics
  • Employment/Salary:Washington University
  • Ownership Investment: Magenta, WUGEN

2

Magenta Therapeutics

Background

  • MGTA-145is a biologic agent that activates the CXCR2 pathway in neutrophils. In combination with plerixafor, a CXCR4 inhibitor, MGTA-145 can mobilize adequate numbers of HSCs for a successful
    transplant (≥2x106CD34+cells/kg) [Stiff et al,BBMT2011].
  • MGTA-145plus plerixafor has been shown to rapidly mobilize HSCs in mice and non-human
    primates within minutes to hours, respectively[Hoggatt et al, Cell2018; Goncalves et al, Blood2018; Karpova et al, JCI2019].

Limitations to Current Mobilization Standard of Care:

• Requires 4-6 days

• Adverse events, some for the duration of mobilization

• Variable yields

• Contraindicated/precautions in certain diseases

Benefits of Novel Mobilization:

• Shorten mobilization phase

Fewer/shorter duration of adverse events

On demand mobilization enables more flexible

3

scheduling

Objectives

  • To assess the safety and tolerability ofMGTA-145 ± plerixafor
  • To assess CD34+and CD34+CD90+HSC mobilization after MGTA-145 ± plerixafor
  • To assess the number of CD34+HSCs mobilized and collected during apheresis with MGTA-145 + plerixafor

4

Magenta Therapeutics

Study Design

5

Magenta Therapeutics

Subject Demographics

Part A

Part B

Part C

Part D

MGTA-145

MGTA-145

MGTA-145

MGTA-145

Placebo

+ plerixafor

Plerixafor

+ plerixafor

Plerixafor

+ plerixafor

(0.0075 - 0.3 mg/kg)

n=12

(0.015 - 0.15 mg/kg)

n=14

(0.03 - 0.07 mg/kg)

n=2

(0.015 - 0.03 mg/kg)

n=24

n=38

n=8

n=8*

Age, years

43 (27 - 59)

40 (22

- 54)

39 (22 - 59)

37 (18 - 59)

35 (24 - 57)

35 (24 - 41)

39 (24-54)

(range)

Male (%)

20 (83)

8 (67)

30 (79)

11 (79)

8 (100)

1 (50)

7 (78)

Weight,

85 (57 - 111)

83 (59

- 97)

82 (54 - 107)

78 (58 - 106)

77 (63 - 97)

77 (63 - 88)

81 (72-94)

kg (range)

Race, n

White

14

5

12

6

4

1

7

Black/AA

7

6

24

7

4

1

2

Other

3

1

2

1

0

0

0

* A 9thsubject enrolled in Part D but did not undergo leukapheresis

6

Magenta Therapeutics

Treatment Emergent Adverse Events

Part A

Part B

Part C

Part D

MGTA-145

Placebo

MGTA-145

Plerixafor

MGTA-145

Plerixafor

MGTA-145

+ plerixafor

+ plerixafor

+ plerixafor

(0.0075 - 0.3 mg/kg)

(0.015 - 0.15 mg/kg)

(0.03 - 0.07 mg/kg)

(0.015 - 0.03 mg/kg)

n=24

n=12

n=38

n=14

n=8

n=2

n=8*

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

Subjects with any drug related

19 (79.2)

-

31 (81.6)

8 (57.1)

6 (75.0)

-

8 (88.9)

TEAE

Diarrhea

-

-

6 (15.8)

5 (35.7)

1 (12.5)

-

1 (11.1)

Nausea

-

-

7 (18.4)

2 (14.3)

1 (12.5)

-

4 (44.4)

Abdominal discomfort/pain

-

-

5 (13.2)

4 (28.6)

-

-

3 (33.3)

Vomiting

-

-

3 (7.9)

1 (7.1)

-

-

1 (11.1)

Back pain / Musculoskeletal pain2

19 (79.2)

-

24 (63.2)

2 (14.3)

4 (50.0)

-

3 (33.3)

Dizziness / Lightheadedness

-

-

5 (15.6)

1 (7.1)

-

-

4 (44.4)

Headache

-

-

4 (10.5)

1 (7.1)

2 (25.0)

-

2 (22.2)

Dysgeusia

-

-

-

2 (14.3)

-

-

-

Paraesthesia

-

-

2 (5.3)

-

1 (12.5)

-

1 (11.1)

There was no dose response in AEs, so data are aggregated.

  1. All AEs are grade 1 except for grade 2 abdominal pain (1), nausea (1), and back pain (1) in the plerixafor +MGTA-145 0.075 mg/kg 2h stagger cohort (Part B) and grade 2 headache (1) in the plerixafor + MGTA-145 0.015 mg/kg cohort (Part D).
  2. Back pain was associated withMGTA-145 infusion, lasted <20 minutes in most cases and did not require medical therapy.

* A 9thsubject enrolled in Part D but did not undergo leukapheresis.

7

Magenta Therapeutics

Pharmacokinetics of MGTA-145 Alone and in Combination with Plerixafor

P l a s m a D r u g C o n c e n t r a t i o n

M G T A - 1 4 5 D o s e

0 . 0 0 7 5 m g / k g

0 . 0 7 5 m g / k g

0 . 0 1 5 m g / k g

0 . 1 5 m g / k g

0 . 0 3 m g / k g

0 . 3 m g / k g

1 0 , 0 0 0

1 , 0 0 0

L )

m/1 0 0 g n(

1 0

L L O Q

1

0

1

2

3

4

H o u r s P o s t A d m i n i s t r a t i o n

0 . 0 3 m g / k g M G T A - 1 4 5 + p l e r i x a f o r

0 . 0 3 m g / k g M G T A - 1 4 5

0 . 0 7 5 m g / k g M G T A - 1 4 5 + p l e r i x a f o r

0 . 0 7 5 m g / k g M G T A - 1 4 5

0 . 1 5 m g / k g M G T A - 1 4 5 + p l e r i x a f o r

1 , 0 0 0

0 . 1 5 m g / k g M G T A - 1 4 5

n

t i o

t r a

n

e

1 0 0

c

n

)

L

o

/ m

C

g

g

u

( n

r

1 0

D

a

m

s

L L O

Q

l a

P

1

0

1

2

3

4

H o u r s P o s t A d m i n i s t r a t i o n

8

Magenta Therapeutics

MGTA-145 has Rapid On-Target Neutrophil PD with Minimal Activation

9

Neutrophil Mobilization

2 5

)

0 . 0 3

m g / k g

L

/ µ

0 . 1 5

m g / k g

3

2 0

P l a c e b o

0

1

( x

1 5

i l s

h

1 0

p

t r o

5

u

e

N

- 4 8 - 2 4 0

2

4

6

8 1 0 1 2 2 4

H o u r s P o s t A d m i n i s t r a t i o n

- 1

MMP-9 Release

P

I M

0

. 8

T

0

. 7

:

- 9

0

. 6

P

M

0

. 5

M

0

. 4

f

o

0

. 3

t i o

0

. 2

a

R

0

. 1

r

l a

0

. 0

o

0

2

4

6

8

1 0

1 2

2 4

M

H o u r s P o s t A d m i n i s t r a t i o n

CXCR2 Target Down-Modulation

1 5 0 %

n

i o

)

s

e

s

n

1 0 0 %

e

l i

r

e

p

s

x

a

E

b

f

2

o

R

( %

5 0 %

C

X

C

0 %

0

2

4

6

8

1 0

1 2

2 4

H o u r s P o s t A d m i n i s t r a t i o n

Minimal Neutrophil Activation

e

3

. 0

l i n

e

s

2

. 5

a

b

r

2

. 0

e

v

o

1

. 5

e

g

n

1

. 0

a

h

c

0

. 5

0 . 0 3 m g / k g

l d

l a c e b o

P

o

0 . 0

Magenta Therapeutics

F

C D 1 1 b

C D 1 8 L - s e l e c t i n C D 6 6

Dotted line represents the anticipated effect of 5 days of G-CSF [Falanga et al., Blood. 1999]

MGTA-145 Demonstrates Single Agent Activity and Leads to Robust Mobilization of CD34+Cells in Healthy Subjects in Combination with Plerixafor

MGTA-145 Monotherapy

MGTA-145 + plerixafor

A

B

C

0 . 0 3 m g / k g M G T A - 1 4 5 + p l e r i x a f o r

S

t a g g e r e d a d m i n i s t r a t i o n ( 2 h r )

S

i m u l t a n e o u s a d m i n i s t r a t i o n

c e lls(# /µ L )

+

C D 3 4

  1. 0
  1. 0
  1. 0
  1. 0

1 0

0

0

2

4

6

8

1 0

1 2

2 4

H o u r s P o s t A d m in is tr a tio n

+C D 3 4 c e l l s ( # / µ L )

5

0

4

0

3

0

2

0

1

0

H i s t o r i c p e a k f o r

p l e r i x a f o r m o n o t h e r a p y

[C h e ne t a l . ,B l o o d A d v a n c e s . 2 0 1 9 ]

0

0

2

4

6

8

1 0

1 2

1 4

2 4

H o u r s P o s t P l e r i x a f o r A d m i n i s t r a t i o n

c e lls(# /µ L )

+

C D 3 4

  1. 0
  1. 0

3 0

2 0

1 0

0

0

3

6

9

1 2

1 5 2 4

2 7

3 0

3 3

3 6

3 9

4 8

H o u r s P o s t P le r ix a fo r A d m in is tr a tio n

10

Magenta Therapeutics

MGTA-145 Reliably Mobilizes >20 CD34+Cells per µL

Part B: Mobilization at 0.015 versus 0.03 mg/kg, 2h stagger

Mobilization Regimen

MGTA-145 dose

Subjects

Peak CD34+(#/µL)

% ≥ 20 / µL

% ≥ 40 / µL

(mg/kg)

(n)

Median (range)

MGTA-145 + Plerixafor

0.015

6

35(17-78)

83%(5/6)

33%(2/6)

0.03

6

40(18-63)

83%(5/6)

50%(3/6)

Plerixafor

0

14

26(13-78)

64%(9/14)

21%(3/14)

11

Magenta Therapeutics

MGTA-145 Enabled Reliable Collection of >2x106CD34+Cells in One Day

Part D: Apheresis Collection at 0.015 versus 0.03 mg/kg dose, 2h stagger

MGTA-145 dose

Subjects

Total CD34+Yield (x106)

CD34+/ kg

CD90+/ kg

CD90+

(x106)

(x106)a

(% of

(mg/kg)

(n)

Median (range)

Mean

Median

Range

Mean

Median

Range

CD34+)

0.015

4

310 (118-525)

4.0

3.7

1.5 - 7.0

1.4

1.2

0.5 - 2.8

37%

0.03

4

321 (239-500)

4.1

4.3

2.7 - 5.3

1.3

1.5

0.5 - 1.8

31%

Collection data reflect internal analysis.

  1. CD90+cells defined as CD34+CD90+CD45RA-cells.

12

Magenta Therapeutics

CD34+CD90+Cells Contain Hematopoietic Stem Cells Responsible for Robust Engraftment in Humans and Non-human Primates

13

MGTA-145 + Plerixafor Mobilizes Higher Numbers of Phenotype HSCs Capable of Robust Multilineage Engraftment than Standard-of-Care

CD34+

CD34+CD90+CD45RA-

p < 0 .0 5

3 - fo ld

2 .0

p < 0 .0 5

6 .0

)

)

8

8

1 0

1 0

1 .5

(x

(x

Y ie ld

4 .0

Y ie ld

1 .0

tio n

tio n

2 .0

c

c

lle

lle

0 .5

C o

C o

0 .0

0 .0

M G T A -1 4 5

G - C S F

M G T A -1 4 5

G - C S F

+ p le rix a fo r

(5 d a y s )

+ p le rix a fo r

(5 d a y s )

Data expressed as mean± 95% CI

MGTA-145 + plerixafor: n=7 donors (mobilized with 0.015 or 0.03 mg/kg MGTA-145)

G-CSF: n=3 donors

14

Magenta Therapeutics

Significantly Higher Multilineage Engraftment of MGTA-145 + Plerixafor- Mobilized CD34+Cells Compared to G-CSF-Mobilized CD34+Cells in NSG Mice

Collect mobilized CD34+cells

MGTA-145 + plerixafor

Apheresis product

(Part D)

vs.

G-CSF-mobilized peripheral blood

Limiting Dilution Transplant

into NSG mice

CD34+cell doses

Low

Mid

High

Donor #801

hCD45+0.19%

Donor #807

hCD45+

mCD45

0.43%

E n g r a ftm e n t

Week 12

1 0 - fo ld

8 0 0

p < 0 . 0 0 1

6 0 0

4 0 0

2 0 0

0

M G T A -1 4 5

G - C S F

+ p le rix a fo r

(5 d a y s )

SRC ± 95% CI MGTA-145 + plerixafor: n=2 donors (at 0.03 mg/kg dose level)

15

TBI

hCD45

G-CSF: n=3 donors n=7-8 mice per cell dose

Magenta Therapeutics

Summary

  • MGTA-145is well-tolerated in 79 subjects as monotherapy and in combination with plerixafor.
  • MGTA-145engages CXCR2 on neutrophils to mobilize CD34+cells into peripheral blood with limited neutrophil activation.
  • MGTA-145in combination with plerixafor reliably mobilizes sufficient HSCs for a transplant.
  • After dosing and apheresis, preliminary data suggest thatMGTA-145 + plerixafor mobilizes HSCs enriched in functional CD34+CD90+cells.

16

Magenta Therapeutics

Conclusions

  • MGTA-145administration is safe, as monotherapy or in combination with plerixafor, and led to an additive increase in CD34+cell mobilization.
  • Additional studies to fully characterizeMGTA-145 + plerixafor apheresis products, including preclinical engraftment and graft versus host disease (GvHD) studies in mice, are ongoing.
  • The number of functional stem cells mobilized byMGTA-145 + plerixafor provides a strong rationale for conducting mobilization studies of allogeneic and autologous transplant in autoimmune diseases, hematopoietic gene therapy and hematologic malignancies.

G-CSF

MGTA-145 + plerixafor

Mechanism of action

Bone remodeling

Chemokine cell migration

Time to mobilize and collect

5+ days

<1 day

Tolerability

Majority with bone pain, headache,

Majority with transient, grade 1

myalgia, and/or fatigue

back pain

(up to 1+ week)a

(most <20 minutes)

Efficacy (≥2x106CD34+/kg)

78%b

100%(4/4 at 0.03 mg/kg dose)

75%(3/4 at 0.015 mg/kg dose)

Functional CD34+(% CD90+)

10%

35%

Engraftment of CD34+

-

10x increased engraftment

  1. Pulsipheret al.,Blood. 2009;bHolig,Transfus Med Hemother. 2013.

17

Magenta Therapeutics

  • Pat Falahee
  • Kevin Goncalves
  • Sharon Hyzy
  • Katie Hammond
  • Will Savage
  • Glen Raffel
  • Veit Schmelmer
  • Haley Howell
  • Jason Neale
  • Tony Boitano
  • John Davis

Thank you

  • Steve Devine
  • David Scadden
  • Jon Hoggatt

18

Magenta Therapeutics

Backup1: PD data for all dose levels

A

B

C

0 .0 0 7 5 m g /k g

0 .0 7 5 m g /k g

0 .0 1 5 m g /k g

0 .1 5 m g /k g

25

0 .0 3 m g /k g

0 .3 m g /k g

P la c e b o

L )

20

3

1 0

10

ilshp (x

15

e u tro

5

N

- 4 8 - 2 4 0

2

4

6

8

1 0 1 2 2 4

H o u rs P o st A d m in istra tio n

ressio n

e lin e )

xp

a s

R 2 E

o f b

X C

(%

C

1 5 0 %

1 0 0 %

5 0 %

0 %

0

2

4

6

8

1 0

1 2

2 4

H o u rs P o st A d m in istra tio n

M o la r R a tio o f M M P -9 :T IM P -1

0 .8

0 .7

0 .6

0 .5

0 .4

0 .3

0 .2

0 .1

0 .0

0

2

4

6

8

1 0

1 2

2 4

H o u rs P o st A d m in istra tio n

19

Magenta Therapeutics

Backup2: Monotherapy data for all dose levels

MGTA-145 Monotherapy

0 .0 0 7 5 m g /k g

0 .1 5 m g /k g

0 .0 1 5 m g /k g

0 .3 m g /k g

0 .0 3 m g /k g

P la c e b o

0 .0 7 5 m g /k g

1 5

C D 3 4 + c e lls (# / µ L )

1 0

5

0

0

2

4

6

8

1 0

1 2

2 4

H o u rs P o st A d m in istra tio n

20

Magenta Therapeutics

Disclaimer

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 16:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
11:48aMAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : MGTA-145 Presentation at the Transplant and Cellular Ther..
PU
08:35aMAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : Conditioning Lead Clinical Candidate MGTA-117 Demonstrate..
BU
08:31aMAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : Completes Dosing in Phase 1 MGTA-145 Trial, Demonstrating..
BU
02/20MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Updated Phase 2 Data on MGTA-456 Cell Therapy, ..
BU
02/06MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Oncology Da..
BU
02/05MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Kristen Stants as Chief..
BU
01/13MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
01/13MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : Advances Conditioning Platform and Clinical Programs, Hig..
BU
01/06MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conf..
BU
2019MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : First Clinical Data with MGTA-145 Show Single-Day Dosing ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -82,4 M
Net income 2019 -76,8 M
Finance 2019 90,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,78x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,40x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 43,7x
Capitalization 540 M
Chart MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,20  $
Last Close Price 14,00  $
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Gardner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. Bonney Chairman
Jason Ryan Chief Operating & Financial Officer
John C. Davis Chief Medical Officer
David T. Scadden Director & Chairman-Scientific Advisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-7.65%540
GILEAD SCIENCES7.26%88 181
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS12.49%63 855
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS7.37%43 886
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.22.35%26 379
GENMAB A/S15.09%16 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group