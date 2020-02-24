Magenta Therapeutics : MGTA-145 Presentation at the Transplant and Cellular Therapy (TCT) Annual Meeting 0 02/24/2020 | 11:48am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Phase 1 Clinical Study of MGTA-145 in Combination with Plerixafor Shows Rapid Single-Day Mobilization and Collection of CD34+ HSCs without G-CSF John F. DiPersio, MD, PhD Washington University School of Medicine February 22, 2020 1 Magenta Therapeutics Disclosures Consulting/Advisory Committees: Cellworks, Tioma, Rivervest, Bioline, Asterias, Amphivena and Bluebird, Celgene, Incyte, NeoImuneTech, Macrogenics

Cellworks, Tioma, Rivervest, Bioline, Asterias, Amphivena and Bluebird, Celgene, Incyte, NeoImuneTech, Macrogenics Employment/Salary: Washington University

Washington University Ownership Investment : Magenta, WUGEN 2 Magenta Therapeutics Background MGTA-145 is a biologic agent that activates the CXCR2 pathway in neutrophils. In combination with plerixafor, a CXCR4 inhibitor, MGTA-145 can mobilize adequate numbers of HSCs for a successful

transplant (≥2x10 6 CD34 + cells/kg) [Stiff et al, BBMT 2011] .

is a biologic agent that activates the CXCR2 pathway in neutrophils. In combination with plerixafor, a CXCR4 inhibitor, MGTA-145 can mobilize adequate numbers of HSCs for a successful transplant (≥2x10 CD34 cells/kg) . MGTA-145 plus plerixafor has been shown to rapidly mobilize HSCs in mice and non-human

primates within minutes to hours, respectively [Hoggatt et al, Cell 2018; Goncalves et al, Blood 2018; Karpova et al, JCI 2019] . Limitations to Current Mobilization Standard of Care: • Requires 4-6 days • Adverse events, some for the duration of mobilization • Variable yields • Contraindicated/precautions in certain diseases Benefits of Novel Mobilization: • Shorten mobilization phase • Fewer/shorter duration of adverse events • On demand mobilization enables more flexible 3 scheduling Objectives To assess the safety and tolerability of MGTA-145 ± plerixafor

MGTA-145 ± plerixafor To assess CD34 + and CD34 + CD90 + HSC mobilization after MGTA-145 ± plerixafor

and CD34 CD90 HSC mobilization after MGTA-145 ± plerixafor To assess the number of CD34 + HSCs mobilized and collected during apheresis with MGTA-145 + plerixafor 4 Magenta Therapeutics Study Design 5 Magenta Therapeutics Subject Demographics Part A Part B Part C Part D MGTA-145 MGTA-145 MGTA-145 MGTA-145 Placebo + plerixafor Plerixafor + plerixafor Plerixafor + plerixafor (0.0075 - 0.3 mg/kg) n=12 (0.015 - 0.15 mg/kg) n=14 (0.03 - 0.07 mg/kg) n=2 (0.015 - 0.03 mg/kg) n=24 n=38 n=8 n=8* Age, years 43 (27 - 59) 40 (22 - 54) 39 (22 - 59) 37 (18 - 59) 35 (24 - 57) 35 (24 - 41) 39 (24-54) (range) Male (%) 20 (83) 8 (67) 30 (79) 11 (79) 8 (100) 1 (50) 7 (78) Weight, 85 (57 - 111) 83 (59 - 97) 82 (54 - 107) 78 (58 - 106) 77 (63 - 97) 77 (63 - 88) 81 (72-94) kg (range) Race, n White 14 5 12 6 4 1 7 Black/AA 7 6 24 7 4 1 2 Other 3 1 2 1 0 0 0 * A 9thsubject enrolled in Part D but did not undergo leukapheresis 6 Magenta Therapeutics Treatment Emergent Adverse Events Part A Part B Part C Part D MGTA-145 Placebo MGTA-145 Plerixafor MGTA-145 Plerixafor MGTA-145 + plerixafor + plerixafor + plerixafor (0.0075 - 0.3 mg/kg) (0.015 - 0.15 mg/kg) (0.03 - 0.07 mg/kg) (0.015 - 0.03 mg/kg) n=24 n=12 n=38 n=14 n=8 n=2 n=8* n (%) n (%) n (%) n (%) n (%) n (%) n (%) Subjects with any drug related 19 (79.2) - 31 (81.6) 8 (57.1) 6 (75.0) - 8 (88.9) TEAE Diarrhea - - 6 (15.8) 5 (35.7) 1 (12.5) - 1 (11.1) Nausea - - 7 (18.4) 2 (14.3) 1 (12.5) - 4 (44.4) Abdominal discomfort/pain - - 5 (13.2) 4 (28.6) - - 3 (33.3) Vomiting - - 3 (7.9) 1 (7.1) - - 1 (11.1) Back pain / Musculoskeletal pain2 19 (79.2) - 24 (63.2) 2 (14.3) 4 (50.0) - 3 (33.3) Dizziness / Lightheadedness - - 5 (15.6) 1 (7.1) - - 4 (44.4) Headache - - 4 (10.5) 1 (7.1) 2 (25.0) - 2 (22.2) Dysgeusia - - - 2 (14.3) - - - Paraesthesia - - 2 (5.3) - 1 (12.5) - 1 (11.1) There was no dose response in AEs, so data are aggregated. All AEs are grade 1 except for grade 2 abdominal pain (1), nausea (1), and back pain (1) in the plerixafor + MGTA-145 0.075 mg/kg 2h stagger cohort (Part B) and grade 2 headache (1) in the plerixafor + MGTA-145 0.015 mg/kg cohort (Part D). Back pain was associated with MGTA-145 infusion, lasted <20 minutes in most cases and did not require medical therapy. * A 9thsubject enrolled in Part D but did not undergo leukapheresis. 7 Magenta Therapeutics Pharmacokinetics of MGTA-145 Alone and in Combination with Plerixafor P l a s m a D r u g C o n c e n t r a t i o n M G T A - 1 4 5 D o s e 0 . 0 0 7 5 m g / k g 0 . 0 7 5 m g / k g 0 . 0 1 5 m g / k g 0 . 1 5 m g / k g 0 . 0 3 m g / k g 0 . 3 m g / k g 1 0 , 0 0 0 1 , 0 0 0 L ) m/1 0 0 g n( 1 0 L L O Q 1 0 1 2 3 4 H o u r s P o s t A d m i n i s t r a t i o n 0 . 0 3 m g / k g M G T A - 1 4 5 + p l e r i x a f o r 0 . 0 3 m g / k g M G T A - 1 4 5 0 . 0 7 5 m g / k g M G T A - 1 4 5 + p l e r i x a f o r 0 . 0 7 5 m g / k g M G T A - 1 4 5 0 . 1 5 m g / k g M G T A - 1 4 5 + p l e r i x a f o r 1 , 0 0 0 0 . 1 5 m g / k g M G T A - 1 4 5 n t i o t r a n e 1 0 0 c n ) L o / m C g g u ( n r 1 0 D a m s L L O Q l a P 1 0 1 2 3 4 H o u r s P o s t A d m i n i s t r a t i o n 8 Magenta Therapeutics MGTA-145 has Rapid On-Target Neutrophil PD with Minimal Activation 9 Neutrophil Mobilization 2 5 ) 0 . 0 3 m g / k g L / µ 0 . 1 5 m g / k g 3 2 0 P l a c e b o 0 1 ( x 1 5 i l s h 1 0 p t r o 5 u e N - 4 8 - 2 4 0 2 4 6 8 1 0 1 2 2 4 H o u r s P o s t A d m i n i s t r a t i o n - 1 MMP-9 Release P I M 0 . 8 T 0 . 7 : - 9 0 . 6 P M 0 . 5 M 0 . 4 f o 0 . 3 t i o 0 . 2 a R 0 . 1 r l a 0 . 0 o 0 2 4 6 8 1 0 1 2 2 4 M H o u r s P o s t A d m i n i s t r a t i o n CXCR2 Target Down-Modulation 1 5 0 % n i o ) s e s n 1 0 0 % e l i r e p s x a E b f 2 o R ( % 5 0 % C X C 0 % 0 2 4 6 8 1 0 1 2 2 4 H o u r s P o s t A d m i n i s t r a t i o n Minimal Neutrophil Activation e 3 . 0 l i n e s 2 . 5 a b r 2 . 0 e v o 1 . 5 e g n 1 . 0 a h c 0 . 5 0 . 0 3 m g / k g l d l a c e b o P o 0 . 0 Magenta Therapeutics F C D 1 1 b C D 1 8 L - s e l e c t i n C D 6 6 Dotted line represents the anticipated effect of 5 days of G-CSF [Falanga et al., Blood. 1999] MGTA-145 Demonstrates Single Agent Activity and Leads to Robust Mobilization of CD34+Cells in Healthy Subjects in Combination with Plerixafor MGTA-145 Monotherapy MGTA-145 + plerixafor A B C 0 . 0 3 m g / k g M G T A - 1 4 5 + p l e r i x a f o r S t a g g e r e d a d m i n i s t r a t i o n ( 2 h r ) S i m u l t a n e o u s a d m i n i s t r a t i o n c e lls(# /µ L ) + C D 3 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 6 8 1 0 1 2 2 4 H o u r s P o s t A d m in is tr a tio n +C D 3 4 c e l l s ( # / µ L ) 5 0 4 0 3 0 2 0 1 0 H i s t o r i c p e a k f o r p l e r i x a f o r m o n o t h e r a p y [C h e ne t a l . ,B l o o d A d v a n c e s . 2 0 1 9 ] 0 0 2 4 6 8 1 0 1 2 1 4 2 4 H o u r s P o s t P l e r i x a f o r A d m i n i s t r a t i o n c e lls(# /µ L ) + C D 3 4 0 0 3 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 3 6 9 1 2 1 5 2 4 2 7 3 0 3 3 3 6 3 9 4 8 H o u r s P o s t P le r ix a fo r A d m in is tr a tio n 10 Magenta Therapeutics MGTA-145 Reliably Mobilizes >20 CD34+Cells per µL Part B: Mobilization at 0.015 versus 0.03 mg/kg, 2h stagger Mobilization Regimen MGTA-145 dose Subjects Peak CD34+(#/µL) % ≥ 20 / µL % ≥ 40 / µL (mg/kg) (n) Median (range) MGTA-145 + Plerixafor 0.015 6 35(17-78) 83%(5/6) 33%(2/6) 0.03 6 40(18-63) 83%(5/6) 50%(3/6) Plerixafor 0 14 26(13-78) 64%(9/14) 21%(3/14) 11 Magenta Therapeutics MGTA-145 Enabled Reliable Collection of >2x106CD34+Cells in One Day Part D: Apheresis Collection at 0.015 versus 0.03 mg/kg dose, 2h stagger MGTA-145 dose Subjects Total CD34+Yield (x106) CD34+/ kg CD90+/ kg CD90+ (x106) (x106)a (% of (mg/kg) (n) Median (range) Mean Median Range Mean Median Range CD34+) 0.015 4 310 (118-525) 4.0 3.7 1.5 - 7.0 1.4 1.2 0.5 - 2.8 37% 0.03 4 321 (239-500) 4.1 4.3 2.7 - 5.3 1.3 1.5 0.5 - 1.8 31% Collection data reflect internal analysis. CD90 + cells defined as CD34 + CD90 + CD45RA - cells. 12 Magenta Therapeutics CD34+CD90+Cells Contain Hematopoietic Stem Cells Responsible for Robust Engraftment in Humans and Non-human Primates 13 MGTA-145 + Plerixafor Mobilizes Higher Numbers of Phenotype HSCs Capable of Robust Multilineage Engraftment than Standard-of-Care CD34+ CD34+CD90+CD45RA- p < 0 .0 5 3 - fo ld 2 .0 p < 0 .0 5 6 .0 ) ) 8 8 1 0 1 0 1 .5 (x (x Y ie ld 4 .0 Y ie ld 1 .0 tio n tio n 2 .0 c c lle lle 0 .5 C o C o 0 .0 0 .0 M G T A -1 4 5 G - C S F M G T A -1 4 5 G - C S F + p le rix a fo r (5 d a y s ) + p le rix a fo r (5 d a y s ) Data expressed as mean± 95% CI MGTA-145 + plerixafor: n=7 donors (mobilized with 0.015 or 0.03 mg/kg MGTA-145) G-CSF: n=3 donors 14 Magenta Therapeutics Significantly Higher Multilineage Engraftment of MGTA-145 + Plerixafor- Mobilized CD34+Cells Compared to G-CSF-Mobilized CD34+Cells in NSG Mice Collect mobilized CD34+cells MGTA-145 + plerixafor Apheresis product (Part D) vs. G-CSF-mobilized peripheral blood Limiting Dilution Transplant into NSG mice CD34+cell doses Low Mid High Donor #801 hCD45+0.19% Donor #807 hCD45+ mCD45 0.43% E n g r a ftm e n t Week 12 1 0 - fo ld 8 0 0 p < 0 . 0 0 1 6 0 0 4 0 0 2 0 0 0 M G T A -1 4 5 G - C S F + p le rix a fo r (5 d a y s ) SRC ± 95% CI MGTA-145 + plerixafor: n=2 donors (at 0.03 mg/kg dose level) 15 TBI hCD45 G-CSF: n=3 donors n=7-8 mice per cell dose Magenta Therapeutics Summary MGTA-145 is well-tolerated in 79 subjects as monotherapy and in combination with plerixafor.

is well-tolerated in 79 subjects as monotherapy and in combination with plerixafor. MGTA-145 engages CXCR2 on neutrophils to mobilize CD34 + cells into peripheral blood with limited neutrophil activation.

engages CXCR2 on neutrophils to mobilize CD34 cells into peripheral blood with limited neutrophil activation. MGTA-145 in combination with plerixafor reliably mobilizes sufficient HSCs for a transplant.

in combination with plerixafor reliably mobilizes sufficient HSCs for a transplant. After dosing and apheresis, preliminary data suggest that MGTA-145 + plerixafor mobilizes HSCs enriched in functional CD34 + CD90 + cells. 16 Magenta Therapeutics Conclusions MGTA-145 administration is safe, as monotherapy or in combination with plerixafor, and led to an additive increase in CD34 + cell mobilization.

administration is safe, as monotherapy or in combination with plerixafor, and led to an additive increase in CD34 cell mobilization. Additional studies to fully characterize MGTA-145 + plerixafor apheresis products, including preclinical engraftment and graft versus host disease (GvHD) studies in mice, are ongoing.

MGTA-145 + plerixafor apheresis products, including preclinical engraftment and graft versus host disease (GvHD) studies in mice, are ongoing. The number of functional stem cells mobilized by MGTA-145 + plerixafor provides a strong rationale for conducting mobilization studies of allogeneic and autologous transplant in autoimmune diseases, hematopoietic gene therapy and hematologic malignancies. G-CSF MGTA-145 + plerixafor Mechanism of action Bone remodeling Chemokine cell migration Time to mobilize and collect 5+ days <1 day Tolerability Majority with bone pain, headache, Majority with transient, grade 1 myalgia, and/or fatigue back pain (up to 1+ week)a (most <20 minutes) Efficacy (≥2x106CD34+/kg) 78%b 100%(4/4 at 0.03 mg/kg dose) 75%(3/4 at 0.015 mg/kg dose) Functional CD34+(% CD90+) 10% 35% Engraftment of CD34+ - 10x increased engraftment Pulsipher et al. , Blood . 2009; b Holig, Transfus Med Hemother. 2013. 17 Magenta Therapeutics Pat Falahee

Kevin Goncalves

Sharon Hyzy

Katie Hammond

Will Savage

Glen Raffel

Veit Schmelmer

Haley Howell

Jason Neale

Tony Boitano

John Davis Thank you Steve Devine

David Scadden

Jon Hoggatt 18 Magenta Therapeutics Backup1: PD data for all dose levels A B C 0 .0 0 7 5 m g /k g 0 .0 7 5 m g /k g 0 .0 1 5 m g /k g 0 .1 5 m g /k g 25 0 .0 3 m g /k g 0 .3 m g /k g P la c e b o L ) /µ 20 3 1 0 10 ilshp (x 15 e u tro 5 N - 4 8 - 2 4 0 2 4 6 8 1 0 1 2 2 4 H o u rs P o st A d m in istra tio n ressio n e lin e ) xp a s R 2 E o f b X C (% C 1 5 0 % 1 0 0 % 5 0 % 0 % 0 2 4 6 8 1 0 1 2 2 4 H o u rs P o st A d m in istra tio n M o la r R a tio o f M M P -9 :T IM P -1 0 .8 0 .7 0 .6 0 .5 0 .4 0 .3 0 .2 0 .1 0 .0 0 2 4 6 8 1 0 1 2 2 4 H o u rs P o st A d m in istra tio n 19 Magenta Therapeutics Backup2: Monotherapy data for all dose levels MGTA-145 Monotherapy 0 .0 0 7 5 m g /k g 0 .1 5 m g /k g 0 .0 1 5 m g /k g 0 .3 m g /k g 0 .0 3 m g /k g P la c e b o 0 .0 7 5 m g /k g 1 5 C D 3 4 + c e lls (# / µ L ) 1 0 5 0 0 2 4 6 8 1 0 1 2 2 4 H o u rs P o st A d m in istra tio n 20 Magenta Therapeutics Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Magenta Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 16:47:02 UTC 0 Latest news on MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. 11:48a MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : MGTA-145 Presentation at the Transplant and Cellular Ther.. PU 08:35a MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : Conditioning Lead Clinical Candidate MGTA-117 Demonstrate.. BU 08:31a MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : Completes Dosing in Phase 1 MGTA-145 Trial, Demonstrating.. BU 02/20 MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Updated Phase 2 Data on MGTA-456 Cell Therapy, .. BU 02/06 MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Oncology Da.. BU 02/05 MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Kristen Stants as Chief.. BU 01/13 MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu.. AQ 01/13 MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : Advances Conditioning Platform and Clinical Programs, Hig.. BU 01/06 MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conf.. BU 2019 MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : First Clinical Data with MGTA-145 Show Single-Day Dosing .. AQ