Magenta Therapeutics : MGTA-145 Presentation at the Transplant and Cellular Therapy (TCT) Annual Meeting

MGTA-145is a biologic agent that activates the CXCR2 pathway in neutrophils. In combination with plerixafor, a CXCR4 inhibitor, MGTA-145 can mobilize adequate numbers of HSCs for a successful
transplant (≥2x106CD34+cells/kg) [Stiff et al,BBMT2011].
MGTA-145plus plerixafor has been shown to rapidly mobilize HSCs in mice and non-human primates within minutes to hours, respectively[Hoggatt et al, Cell2018; Goncalves et al, Blood2018; Karpova et al, JCI2019].
Limitations to Current Mobilization Standard of Care:
• Requires 4-6 days
• Adverse events, some for the duration of mobilization
• Variable yields
• Contraindicated/precautions in certain diseases
Benefits of Novel Mobilization:
• Shorten mobilization phase
•
Fewer/shorter duration of adverse events
•
On demand mobilization enables more flexible
scheduling
Objectives
To assess the safety and tolerability ofMGTA-145 ± plerixafor
To assess CD34+and CD34+CD90+HSC mobilization after MGTA-145 ± plerixafor
To assess the number of CD34+HSCs mobilized and collected during apheresis with MGTA-145 + plerixafor
Study Design
Subject Demographics
Part A
Part B
Part C
Part D
MGTA-145
MGTA-145
MGTA-145
MGTA-145
Placebo
+ plerixafor
Plerixafor
+ plerixafor
Plerixafor
+ plerixafor
(0.0075 - 0.3 mg/kg)
n=12
(0.015 - 0.15 mg/kg)
n=14
(0.03 - 0.07 mg/kg)
n=2
(0.015 - 0.03 mg/kg)
n=24
n=38
n=8
n=8*
Age, years
43 (27 - 59)
40 (22
- 54)
39 (22 - 59)
37 (18 - 59)
35 (24 - 57)
35 (24 - 41)
39 (24-54)
(range)
Male (%)
20 (83)
8 (67)
30 (79)
11 (79)
8 (100)
1 (50)
7 (78)
Weight,
85 (57 - 111)
83 (59
- 97)
82 (54 - 107)
78 (58 - 106)
77 (63 - 97)
77 (63 - 88)
81 (72-94)
kg (range)
Race, n
White
14
5
12
6
4
1
7
Black/AA
7
6
24
7
4
1
2
Other
3
1
2
1
0
0
0
* A 9thsubject enrolled in Part D but did not undergo leukapheresis
Treatment Emergent Adverse Events
Part A
Part B
Part C
Part D
MGTA-145
Placebo
MGTA-145
Plerixafor
MGTA-145
Plerixafor
MGTA-145
+ plerixafor
+ plerixafor
+ plerixafor
(0.0075 - 0.3 mg/kg)
(0.015 - 0.15 mg/kg)
(0.03 - 0.07 mg/kg)
(0.015 - 0.03 mg/kg)
n=24
n=12
n=38
n=14
n=8
n=2
n=8*
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
Subjects with any drug related
19 (79.2)
-
31 (81.6)
8 (57.1)
6 (75.0)
-
8 (88.9)
TEAE
Diarrhea
-
-
6 (15.8)
5 (35.7)
1 (12.5)
-
1 (11.1)
Nausea
-
-
7 (18.4)
2 (14.3)
1 (12.5)
-
4 (44.4)
Abdominal discomfort/pain
-
-
5 (13.2)
4 (28.6)
-
-
3 (33.3)
Vomiting
-
-
3 (7.9)
1 (7.1)
-
-
1 (11.1)
Back pain / Musculoskeletal pain2
19 (79.2)
-
24 (63.2)
2 (14.3)
4 (50.0)
-
3 (33.3)
Dizziness / Lightheadedness
-
-
5 (15.6)
1 (7.1)
-
-
4 (44.4)
Headache
-
-
4 (10.5)
1 (7.1)
2 (25.0)
-
2 (22.2)
Dysgeusia
-
-
-
2 (14.3)
-
-
-
Paraesthesia
-
-
2 (5.3)
-
1 (12.5)
-
1 (11.1)
There was no dose response in AEs, so data are aggregated.
All AEs are grade 1 except for grade 2 abdominal pain (1), nausea (1), and back pain (1) in the plerixafor +MGTA-145 0.075 mg/kg 2h stagger cohort (Part B) and grade 2 headache (1) in the plerixafor + MGTA-145 0.015 mg/kg cohort (Part D).
Back pain was associated withMGTA-145 infusion, lasted <20 minutes in most cases and did not require medical therapy.
* A 9thsubject enrolled in Part D but did not undergo leukapheresis.
Pharmacokinetics of MGTA-145 Alone and in Combination with Plerixafor
P l a s m a D r u g C o n c e n t r a t i o n
M G T A - 1 4 5 D o s e
0 . 0 0 7 5 m g / k g
0 . 0 7 5 m g / k g
0 . 0 1 5 m g / k g
0 . 1 5 m g / k g
0 . 0 3 m g / k g
0 . 3 m g / k g
1 0 , 0 0 0
1 , 0 0 0
L )
m/1 0 0 g n(
1 0
L L O Q
1
0
1
2
3
4
H o u r s P o s t A d m i n i s t r a t i o n
0 . 0 3 m g / k g M G T A - 1 4 5 + p l e r i x a f o r
0 . 0 3 m g / k g M G T A - 1 4 5
0 . 0 7 5 m g / k g M G T A - 1 4 5 + p l e r i x a f o r
0 . 0 7 5 m g / k g M G T A - 1 4 5
0 . 1 5 m g / k g M G T A - 1 4 5 + p l e r i x a f o r
1 , 0 0 0
0 . 1 5 m g / k g M G T A - 1 4 5
n
t i o
t r a
n
e
1 0 0
c
n
)
L
o
/ m
C
g
g
u
( n
r
1 0
D
a
m
s
L L O
Q
l a
P
1
0
1
2
3
4
H o u r s P o s t A d m i n i s t r a t i o n
MGTA-145 has Rapid On-Target Neutrophil PD with Minimal Activation
Neutrophil Mobilization
2 5
)
0 . 0 3
m g / k g
L
/ µ
0 . 1 5
m g / k g
3
2 0
P l a c e b o
0
1
( x
1 5
i l s
h
1 0
p
t r o
5
u
e
N
- 4 8 - 2 4 0
2
4
6
8 1 0 1 2 2 4
H o u r s P o s t A d m i n i s t r a t i o n
- 1
MMP-9 Release
P
I M
0
. 8
T
0
. 7
:
- 9
0
. 6
P
M
0
. 5
M
0
. 4
f
o
0
. 3
t i o
0
. 2
a
R
0
. 1
r
l a
0
. 0
o
0
2
4
6
8
1 0
1 2
2 4
M
H o u r s P o s t A d m i n i s t r a t i o n
CXCR2 Target Down-Modulation
1 5 0 %
n
i o
)
s
e
s
n
1 0 0 %
e
l i
r
e
p
s
x
a
E
b
f
2
o
R
( %
5 0 %
C
X
C
0 %
0
2
4
6
8
1 0
1 2
2 4
H o u r s P o s t A d m i n i s t r a t i o n
Minimal Neutrophil Activation
e
3
. 0
l i n
e
s
2
. 5
a
b
r
2
. 0
e
v
o
1
. 5
e
g
n
1
. 0
a
h
c
0
. 5
0 . 0 3 m g / k g
l d
l a c e b o
P
o
0 . 0
F
C D 1 1 b
C D 1 8 L - s e l e c t i n C D 6 6
Dotted line represents the anticipated effect of 5 days of G-CSF [Falanga et al., Blood. 1999]
MGTA-145 Demonstrates Single Agent Activity and Leads to Robust Mobilization of CD34+Cells in Healthy Subjects in Combination with Plerixafor
MGTA-145 Monotherapy
MGTA-145 + plerixafor
A
B
C
0 . 0 3 m g / k g M G T A - 1 4 5 + p l e r i x a f o r
S
t a g g e r e d a d m i n i s t r a t i o n ( 2 h r )
S
i m u l t a n e o u s a d m i n i s t r a t i o n
c e lls(# /µ L )
+
C D 3 4
0
0
0
0
1 0
0
0
2
4
6
8
1 0
1 2
2 4
H o u r s P o s t A d m in is tr a tio n
+C D 3 4 c e l l s ( # / µ L )
5
0
4
0
3
0
2
0
1
0
H i s t o r i c p e a k f o r
p l e r i x a f o r m o n o t h e r a p y
[C h e ne t a l . ,B l o o d A d v a n c e s . 2 0 1 9 ]
0
0
2
4
6
8
1 0
1 2
1 4
2 4
H o u r s P o s t P l e r i x a f o r A d m i n i s t r a t i o n
c e lls(# /µ L )
+
C D 3 4
0
0
3 0
2 0
1 0
0
0
3
6
9
1 2
1 5 2 4
2 7
3 0
3 3
3 6
3 9
4 8
H o u r s P o s t P le r ix a fo r A d m in is tr a tio n
MGTA-145 Reliably Mobilizes >20 CD34+Cells per µL
Part B: Mobilization at 0.015 versus 0.03 mg/kg, 2h stagger
Mobilization Regimen
MGTA-145 dose
Subjects
Peak CD34+(#/µL)
% ≥ 20 / µL
% ≥ 40 / µL
(mg/kg)
(n)
Median (range)
MGTA-145 + Plerixafor
0.015
6
35(17-78)
83%(5/6)
33%(2/6)
0.03
6
40(18-63)
83%(5/6)
50%(3/6)
Plerixafor
0
14
26(13-78)
64%(9/14)
21%(3/14)
MGTA-145 Enabled Reliable Collection of >2x106CD34+Cells in One Day
Part D: Apheresis Collection at 0.015 versus 0.03 mg/kg dose, 2h stagger
MGTA-145 dose
Subjects
Total CD34+Yield (x106)
CD34+/ kg
CD90+/ kg
CD90+
(x106)
(x106)a
(% of
(mg/kg)
(n)
Median (range)
Mean
Median
Range
Mean
Median
Range
CD34+)
0.015
4
310 (118-525)
4.0
3.7
1.5 - 7.0
1.4
1.2
0.5 - 2.8
37%
0.03
4
321 (239-500)
4.1
4.3
2.7 - 5.3
1.3
1.5
0.5 - 1.8
31%
Collection data reflect internal analysis.
CD90+cells defined as CD34+CD90+CD45RA-cells.
CD34+CD90+Cells Contain Hematopoietic Stem Cells Responsible for Robust Engraftment in Humans and Non-human Primates
MGTA-145 + Plerixafor Mobilizes Higher Numbers of Phenotype HSCs Capable of Robust Multilineage Engraftment than Standard-of-Care
CD34+
CD34+CD90+CD45RA-
p < 0 .0 5
3 - fo ld
2 .0
p < 0 .0 5
6 .0
)
)
8
8
1 0
1 0
1 .5
(x
(x
Y ie ld
4 .0
Y ie ld
1 .0
tio n
tio n
2 .0
c
c
lle
lle
0 .5
C o
C o
0 .0
0 .0
M G T A -1 4 5
G - C S F
M G T A -1 4 5
G - C S F
+ p le rix a fo r
(5 d a y s )
+ p le rix a fo r
(5 d a y s )
Data expressed as mean± 95% CI
MGTA-145 + plerixafor: n=7 donors (mobilized with 0.015 or 0.03 mg/kg MGTA-145)
G-CSF: n=3 donors
Significantly Higher Multilineage Engraftment of MGTA-145 + Plerixafor- Mobilized CD34+Cells Compared to G-CSF-Mobilized CD34+Cells in NSG Mice
MGTA-145is well-tolerated in 79 subjects as monotherapy and in combination with plerixafor.
MGTA-145engages CXCR2 on neutrophils to mobilize CD34+cells into peripheral blood with limited neutrophil activation.
MGTA-145in combination with plerixafor reliably mobilizes sufficient HSCs for a transplant.
After dosing and apheresis, preliminary data suggest thatMGTA-145 + plerixafor mobilizes HSCs enriched in functional CD34+CD90+cells.
Conclusions
MGTA-145administration is safe, as monotherapy or in combination with plerixafor, and led to an additive increase in CD34+cell mobilization.
Additional studies to fully characterizeMGTA-145 + plerixafor apheresis products, including preclinical engraftment and graft versus host disease (GvHD) studies in mice, are ongoing.
The number of functional stem cells mobilized byMGTA-145 + plerixafor provides a strong rationale for conducting mobilization studies of allogeneic and autologous transplant in autoimmune diseases, hematopoietic gene therapy and hematologic malignancies.
G-CSF
MGTA-145 + plerixafor
Mechanism of action
Bone remodeling
Chemokine cell migration
Time to mobilize and collect
5+ days
<1 day
Tolerability
Majority with bone pain, headache,
Majority with transient, grade 1
myalgia, and/or fatigue
back pain
(up to 1+ week)a
(most <20 minutes)
Efficacy (≥2x106CD34+/kg)
78%b
100%(4/4 at 0.03 mg/kg dose)
75%(3/4 at 0.015 mg/kg dose)
Functional CD34+(% CD90+)
10%
35%
Engraftment of CD34+
-
10x increased engraftment
Pulsipheret al.,Blood. 2009;bHolig,Transfus Med Hemother. 2013.
