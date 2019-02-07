Log in
MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC
Magenta Therapeutics : to Present at Guggenheim Healthcare Investor Conference

02/07/2019

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to more patients, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Idea Forum Oncology Day on Thursday, February 14th, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of the company’s website at www.magentatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Magenta website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Magenta Therapeutics
Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. By creating a platform focused on critical areas of unmet need, Magenta Therapeutics is pioneering an integrated approach to allow more patients to receive one-time, curative therapies by making the process more effective, safer and easier.

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including express or implied statements regarding Magenta’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including projections regarding future revenues and financing performance, our long-term growth, the anticipated timing of our clinical trials and regulatory filings, the development of our product candidates and advancement of our preclinical programs, as well as other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” target,” “will” or “would” and similar expressions that constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although Magenta's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Magenta. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Magenta's programs and operations are described in additional detail in its registration statement on Form S-1, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Magenta undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
