Magenta Therapeutics : to Present at Guggenheim Healthcare Investor Conference

Magenta
Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company
developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow
transplant to more patients, today announced that the Company is
scheduled to present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Idea Forum
Oncology Day on Thursday, February 14th, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events &
Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of the company’s
website at www.magentatx.com.
A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Magenta website for 30
days following the presentation.
About Magenta Therapeutics
Headquartered in Cambridge,
Mass., Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company
developing novel medicines for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood
cancers and genetic diseases. By creating a platform focused on critical
areas of unmet need, Magenta Therapeutics is pioneering an integrated
approach to allow more patients to receive one-time, curative therapies
by making the process more effective, safer and easier.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release may contain
forward-looking statements, including express or implied statements
regarding Magenta’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including
projections regarding future revenues and financing performance, our
long-term growth, the anticipated timing of our clinical trials and
regulatory filings, the development of our product candidates and
advancement of our preclinical programs, as well as other statements
containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” might,” “plan,” “potential,”
“project,” “should,” target,” “will” or “would” and similar expressions
that constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although Magenta's forward-looking
statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these
statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by
Magenta. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these
forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Magenta's
programs and operations are described in additional detail in its
registration statement on Form S-1, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
and its other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission
from time to time. Any forward-looking statement made in this press
release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Magenta
undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005453/en/