Magenta Therapeutics : to Present at the 40th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 11th

Magenta
Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology
company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem
cell transplant to more patients, today announced that the Company is
scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
on June 11, 2019 at 2:40 p.m. PT/5:40 p.m. ET at the Terranea Resort in
Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events &
Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s
website at www.magentatx.com.
A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Magenta website for 60
days following each presentation.
About Magenta Therapeutics
Headquartered in Cambridge,
Mass., Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company
developing novel medicines for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood
cancers and genetic diseases. By creating a platform focused on critical
areas of unmet need, Magenta Therapeutics is pioneering an integrated
approach to allow more patients to receive one-time, curative therapies
by making the process more effective, safer and easier.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release may contain
forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal
securities laws. The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “could”,
“should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,”
“estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “endeavor,” “potential,”
“continue” or the negative of such words or other similar expressions
can be used to identify forward-looking statements. The express or
implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are
only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and
assumptions, including, without limitation: uncertainties inherent in
clinical studies and in the availability and timing of data from ongoing
clinical studies; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be
predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results from
preclinical studies or earlier clinical studies will be predictive of
the results of future trials; the expected timing of submissions for
regulatory approval or review by governmental authorities, including
review under accelerated approval processes; orphan drug designation
eligibility; regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market
products; whether Magenta's cash resources will be sufficient to fund
Magenta's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital
expenditure requirements; and other risks set forth under the caption
“Risk Factors” in Magenta’s Registration Statement on Form S-1, as
updated by Magenta’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its
other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of
these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events
and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and
actual results could differ materially and adversely from those
anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not
rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.
Although Magenta believes that the expectations reflected in the
forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the
future results, levels of activity, performance or events and
circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be
achieved or occur. Moreover, except as required by law, neither Magenta
nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and
completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press
release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release
speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise,
except as required by law.
