Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.

MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

MGTA
Magenta Therapeutics : to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 3rd

11/26/2019 | 04:07pm EST

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant to more patients, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on December 3, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. ET at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at www.magentatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Magenta website for 60 days.

About Magenta Therapeutics
Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. By creating a platform focused on critical areas of unmet need, Magenta Therapeutics is pioneering an integrated approach to allow more patients to receive one-time, curative therapies by making the process more effective, safer and easier.

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “could”, “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “endeavor,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of such words or other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: uncertainties inherent in clinical studies and in the availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical studies; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results from preclinical studies or earlier clinical studies will be predictive of the results of future trials; the expected timing of submissions for regulatory approval or review by governmental authorities, including review under accelerated approval processes; orphan drug designation eligibility; regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; whether Magenta's cash resources will be sufficient to fund Magenta's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Magenta’s Registration Statement on Form S-1, as updated by Magenta’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although Magenta believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, except as required by law, neither Magenta nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -82,0 M
Net income 2019 -76,2 M
Finance 2019 45,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,46x
P/E ratio 2020 -5,68x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 37,2x
Capitalization 509 M
Technical analysis trends MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 19,50  $
Last Close Price 13,20  $
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Gardner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. Bonney Chairman
Jason Ryan Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Michael P. Cooke Chief Scientific Officer
John C. Davis Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.131.58%509
GILEAD SCIENCES4.33%85 043
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS34.74%57 414
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-3.44%40 102
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.68.13%20 803
GENMAB46.65%15 008
