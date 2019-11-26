Magenta Therapeutics : to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 3rd

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant to more patients, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on December 3, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. ET at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at www.magentatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Magenta website for 60 days.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. By creating a platform focused on critical areas of unmet need, Magenta Therapeutics is pioneering an integrated approach to allow more patients to receive one-time, curative therapies by making the process more effective, safer and easier.

Forward-Looking Statement

