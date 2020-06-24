Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.    MGTA

MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(MGTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. - MGTA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. ("Magenta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MGTA).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Magenta and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On June 11, 2020, Magenta issued a press release announcing the Company's "strategic decision to discontinue enrollment in Phase 2 study of MGTA-456 in inherited metabolic disorders (IMDs) and prioritize resources toward stem cell mobilization and conditioning programs."  Magenta advised that its "decision was the result of several factors: enrollment challenges common to rare disease populations, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic; a growing understanding in the field of the current challenges of allogeneic stem cell transplant in patients with non-malignant diseases, such as IMDs; and feedback from the FDA on endpoints and clinical trial design for registration."  On this news, Magenta's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 11, 2020, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-magenta-therapeutics-inc---mgta-301083271.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:47pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Magenta Ther..
PR
04:22pMAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : Launches Proposed Public Offering
BU
06/16MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : and Beam Therapeutics Announce Collaboration to Evaluate ..
AQ
06/15MGTA INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation..
PR
06/12MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Collaboration with the National Marrow Donor Pr..
AQ
06/12MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : Provides Portfolio Update, Stem Cell Mobilization and Con..
AQ
06/11MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES PORTFO : Stem Cell Mobilization and Conditioning P..
BU
06/11MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Collaboration with the National Marrow Donor Pr..
BU
06/09MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
06/08MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conference..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group