MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. Completed Enrollment and Treatment for Stage 1 and Prepares for Next Stage of its Pivotal, Single-Arm Study for the Focal Ablation of Intermediate Risk Prostate Cancer with NanoTherm Therapy

Berlin, Germany, and Nevada, USA, August 27, 2019 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, together with its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc., successfully completed of the first stage of its pivotal clinical US study for the focal ablation of intermediate risk prostate cancer.

MagForce has successfully validated the standardized clinical procedure for instillation of nanoparticles in first patient cohort. Intitial findings in this cohort show only minimal treatment-related side effects which were tolerable and similar to those commonly associated with biopsies. The next stage of the clinical trial is being initiated with three well-respected urological centers in the US who actively enrolled patients in Stage 1.

To minimize the time needed for patient treatment, MagForce USA will streamline the focal procedure and with FDA approval, MagForce will offer the streamlined focal therapy to the patients who enroll in the next stage of MagForce's pivotal study.

The purpose of this focal ablation registration study, which will enroll up to 120 men in a sigle arm study, is to demonstrate that NanoTherm therapy can focally ablate cancer lesions with minimal side effects for patients who have progressed to intermediate risk prostate cancer stage and are under active surveillance. By destroying these cancer lesions, it is anticipated that patients will be able to remain in Active Surveillance Programs and avoid definitive therapies such as surgery or whole gland radiation with their well-known side effects as long as possible.

