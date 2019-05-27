Log in
MAGFORCE AG

(MF6)
  Report  
MagForce AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/27/2019 | 06:15am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.05.2019 / 12:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Ben J.
Last name(s): Lipps

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MagForce AG

b) LEI
391200IXVKR1W9JGEZ27 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.5557 EUR 2182.18 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.5557 EUR 2182.18 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-05-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


27.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MagForce AG
Max-Planck-Straße 3
12489 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.magforce.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51395  27.05.2019 


© EQS 2019
