Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MagForce AG    MF6   DE000A0HGQF5

MAGFORCE AG (MF6)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MagForce : announces positive results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2018 | 04:05pm CEST

09.08.2018

Berlin, Germany, and Nevada, USA, August 9, 2018 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, held its Annual General Meeting in Berlin today. The Annual General Meeting approved all resolution items with a clear majority of more than 98 percent.

The CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, Dr. Ben J. Lipps, reported on the current operational developments and provided an overview of the 2017 fiscal year, as well as an outlook for the current year. Subsequently, he gave an update on the status of the strategic plan.

Further details of the Annual General Meeting 2018, including the Management Board presentation and voting results, are available on the MagForce website at www.magforce.de/en/presse-investoren/hauptversammlung.

About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.
MagForce AG, listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology. The Group's proprietary NanoTherm® therapy enables the targeted treatment of solid tumors through the intratumoral generation of heat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles.

NanoTherm®, NanoPlan®, and NanoActivator® are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries.

For more information, please visit: www.magforce.com
Get to know our Technology: video (You Tube)
Disclaimer
This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as 'expects', 'aims', 'anticipates', 'intends', 'plans', 'believes', 'seeks', 'estimates' or 'will'. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.

Disclaimer

MagForce AG published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2018 14:04:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGFORCE AG
04:05pMAGFORCE : announces positive results of 2018 Annual General Meeting
PU
03:20pMAGFORCE : announces positive results of 2018 Annual General Meeting
EQ
08/08MAGFORCE AG : Announces Successful Capital Increase Of The Subsidiary MagForce U..
AC
08/08MAGFORCE : announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary MagForce USA,..
EQ
08/08MAGFORCE : announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary MagForce USA,..
EQ
07/04MAGFORCE : enrols first patient in NanoTherm Therapy study
AQ
07/02MAGFORCE : Announces Enrollment of First Patient in its Pivotal, Three-Stage, Si..
PU
07/02MAGFORCE : Announces Enrollment of First Patient in its Pivotal, Three-Stage, Si..
EQ
06/14MAGFORCE : Sponsors the University Hospital of Münster’s Annual Brain Canc..
PU
06/14MAGFORCE : Sponsors the University Hospital of Münster's Annual Brain Cancer Pat..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016Magforce Nanotechnologies AG reports 1H results 
2016Magforce Nanotechnologies AG reports FY15 results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1,88 M
EBIT 2018 -8,17 M
Net income 2018 -7,26 M
Debt 2018 15,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 78,2x
EV / Sales 2019 24,5x
Capitalization 132 M
Chart MAGFORCE AG
Duration : Period :
MagForce AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGFORCE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,3 €
Spread / Average Target 147%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin J. Lipps Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Neef Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian von Volkmann Chief Financial Officer
Hoda Tawfik Chief Medical Officer
Wiebke Rösler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGFORCE AG-18.08%153
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 567
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC24.60%24 890
LONZA GROUP19.67%23 531
INCYTE CORPORATION-32.84%13 395
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.34.88%11 585
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.