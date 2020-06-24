MagForce : enters into an Agreement with Yorkville Advisors Global LP to issue Convertible Bonds in the amount of up to EUR 15 million

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Financing

MagForce AG enters into an Agreement with Yorkville Advisors Global LP to issue Convertible Bonds in the amount of up to EUR 15 million



MagForce AG enters into an Agreement with Yorkville Advisors Global LP to issue Convertible Bonds in the amount of up to EUR 15 million Berlin June 24, 2020 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, today signed an agreement with U.S. investment firm Yorkville Advisors Global LP ("Yorkville") for a growth financing via convertible notes of up to EUR 15 million to be drawn in probably up to five tranches. The first tranche of EUR 2.5 million each is expected to be drawn shortly. This financing enables MagForce to further implement its commercial strategy and support the roll-out of its NanoTherm Therapy treatment system. Under the terms of the agreement, Yorkville is obligated to purchase convertible notes in a total nominal amount of up to EUR 15 million at an issue price corresponding to 95% of the nominal amount until June 2023. MagForce may, at its own discretion, issue the next tranche of convertible notes to Yorkville under certain conditions. The unsecured convertible notes each have a term of 12 months and are convertible into MagForce shares during the term by the holder of the convertible notes. MagForce can extend the term of the notes by up to 6 months against a cash fee. The conversion price shall be determined taking into account a 5% discount on the volume-weighted 5-day average trading price of the MagForce share immediately prior to conversion but may not be lower than 80% of the volume-weighted 10-day average price of the MagForce share prior to MagForce's Management Board's resolution to issue the convertible notes. Interest is not paid during the term of the notes. To the extent permitted by the authorization of the MagForce Annual General Meeting of 9 August 2018, the convertible notes are issued without subscription rights for existing shareholders. For the full utilization of the nominal amount of EUR 15 million under exclusion of subscription rights, additional authorizations may be required by the Annual General Meeting.

Saad Gilani, Head of Healthcare Investments at Yorkville, commented: 'We have been following MagForce closely for years and see the company's sustained positive development. Since the beginning of this year in particular, I think MagForce has had very good success in the treatment of brain tumors with the NanoTherm therapy system in Europe. Their approval by the FDA for the next stage of the company's pivotal U.S. prostate cancer study shows continued progress. We are pleased to be able to support MagForce with our financing on its further path and thus contribute to the company's success'. Christian von Volkmann, CFO of MagForce AG: 'We look forward to working with Yorkville. This flexible financing instrument is an ideal component of our corporate financing and will support us in achieving our ambitious goals in the long term'.



