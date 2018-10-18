Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MagForce AG    MF6   DE000A0HGQF5

MAGFORCE AG (MF6)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MagForce : to host Lunch Symposium on Local Therapies for Malignant Gliomas at the 18th European Congress of Neurosurgery (EANS2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 09:35am CEST

DGAP-News: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous
MagForce AG to host Lunch Symposium on Local Therapies for Malignant Gliomas at the 18th European Congress of Neurosurgery (EANS2018)

18.10.2018 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MagForce AG to host Lunch Symposium on Local Therapies for Malignant Gliomas at the 18th European Congress of Neurosurgery (EANS2018)

Berlin, Germany and Nevada, USA, October 18, 2018 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, is pleased to announce that it will host a scientific lunch symposium titled "Local Therapies for Malignant Gliomas" on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at the 18th European Congress of Neurosurgery in Brussels, Belgium.

Chaired by Prof. Dr. Walter Stummer, Director of the Department of Neurosurgery at the University Hospital Münster, Germany, the one-hour lunch symposium will feature two key note speeches: After an introduction and overview on topical therapies for the treatment of malignant gliomas by Prof. Dr. Stummer, Prof. Colin Watts, MD PHD, Professor of Neurosurgery and Chair of the Birmingham Brain Cancer Program, University of Birmingham, will be talking about the current understanding of surgery and wafers. The session will end with a report by Prof. Dr. Stummer titled "Hyperthermia and radiotherapy: The NanoPaste experience".

The symposium details are as follows:

Title: "Local Therapies for Malignant Gliomas"
 
Date: Tuesday, October 23, 2018
 
Time: 1.15-2.15 p.m. CEST
 
Location: Gold Hall, Square-Brussels Convention Centre, Brussels, Belgium
 
Speakers: Prof. Dr. Walter Stummer (Chair)
University Hospital Münster, Germany
Introduction and overview on topical therapies

Prof. Colin Watts, MD PHD
University of Birmingham, UK
Surgery and wafers: Current understanding

Prof. Dr. Walter Stummer
University Hospital Münster, Germany
Hyperthermia and radiotherapy: The NanoPaste experience

In addition, MagForce will be represented by a booth (No. 12) at the EANS2018 and will be available for questions regarding its NanoTherm therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma and other brain tumors.

For more information on the EANS2018 programme, please click here: http://eans2018.com/programme-and-abstracts/scientific-programme.html.


About EANS2018

The European Association of Neurosurgical Societies (EANS) is both an independent federation of European national neurosurgical societies and a fast-developing association of individual neurosurgeons from around the world, aiming to enhance the quality of neurosurgical patient care through training, education and research. A key way in which the association fulfils this objective is by facilitating the exchange of scientific information at the highest level through the organisation of meetings, symposia and educational courses - with the annual congress as its flagship event.

This year's congress will focus on Neurosurgery 2018 - facts, fiction, and future. The pre-congress course as well as the keynote speeches will be organized around the future in the discipline of neurosurgery. Participants will have the opportunity to discuss on eye level topics and improvements in neurosurgery and exchange ideas during interesting sessions.


About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.

MagForce AG, listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology. The Group's proprietary NanoTherm(R) therapy enables the targeted treatment of solid tumors through the intratumoral generation of heat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles.

NanoTherm(R), NanoPlan(R), and NanoActivator(R) are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries.

For more information, please visit: www.magforce.com.
Get to know our Technology: video (You Tube)


Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.


Contact:
Barbara von Frankenberg
Vice President
Communications & Investor Relations
T +49-30-308380-77
E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com 

18.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MagForce AG
Max-Planck-Straße 3
12489 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 308 380 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 308 380 99
E-mail: info@magforce.com
Internet: www.magforce.com
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5
WKN: A0HGQF
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

734377  18.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=734377&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGFORCE AG
09:38aMAGFORCE : to host Lunch Symposium on Local Therapies for Malignant Gliomas at t..
PU
09:35aMAGFORCE : to host Lunch Symposium on Local Therapies for Malignant Gliomas at t..
EQ
09/03MAGFORCE : to participate in nine upcoming international conferences in H2 2018
PU
09/03MAGFORCE : to participate in nine upcoming international conferences in H2 2018
EQ
08/09MAGFORCE : announces positive results of 2018 Annual General Meeting
PU
08/09MAGFORCE : announces positive results of 2018 Annual General Meeting
EQ
08/08MAGFORCE : announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary MagForce USA,..
EQ
08/08MAGFORCE : announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary MagForce USA,..
EQ
07/04MAGFORCE : enrols first patient in NanoTherm Therapy study
AQ
07/02MAGFORCE : Announces Enrollment of First Patient in its Pivotal, Three-Stage, Si..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016Magforce Nanotechnologies AG reports 1H results 
2016Magforce Nanotechnologies AG reports FY15 results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1,88 M
EBIT 2018 -7,98 M
Net income 2018 -7,36 M
Debt 2018 15,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 95,8x
EV / Sales 2019 29,9x
Capitalization 165 M
Chart MAGFORCE AG
Duration : Period :
MagForce AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGFORCE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,5 €
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin J. Lipps Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Neef Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian von Volkmann Chief Financial Officer
Hoda Tawfik Chief Medical Officer
Wiebke Rösler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGFORCE AG-6.25%189
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%29 133
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC26.93%25 281
LONZA GROUP18.00%23 235
INCYTE CORPORATION-34.51%13 299
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.36.58%11 555
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.