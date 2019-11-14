Magic Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results with Record-Breaking Revenues of $85.8 million - a 19% Year Over Year Growth

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd . ( NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC ), a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services, announced today its financial results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2019.



Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Revenues for the third quarter increased 19% to $85.8 million compared to $72.1 million in the same period last year.

Operating income for the third quarter increased 10% to $8.5 million compared to $7.7 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter increased 18% to $11.8 million compared to $10.0 million in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the third quarter remained constant at $5.0 million, or $0.10 per fully diluted share compared to the same period last year. Net income was negatively impacted by an amount of $0.9 million compared to the same period last year resulting from acquisition related expenses of $0.6 million recorded in connection with mainly the acquisition of NetEffects Inc and the devaluation of the US Dollar versus the new Israeli shekel by $0.3 million.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the third quarter increased 19% to $8.1 million, or $0.17 per fully diluted share, compared to $6.8 million, or $0.14 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

Financial Highlights for the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2019

Revenues for the first nine months of 2019 increased 11% to $234.7 million compared to $212.1 million in the same period last year.

Operating income for the first nine months of 2019 increased 7% to $25.0 million compared to $23.3 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2019 increased 10% to $32.5 million compared to $29.5 million in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the first nine months of 2019 decreased 1% to $15.1 million, or $0.29 per fully diluted share, compared to $15.3 million, or $0.33 per fully diluted share in the same period last year. Net income was negatively impacted by an amount of $2.4 million compared to the same period last year resulting from acquisition related expenses of $1.4 million recorded in connection with mainly the acquisition of Powwow and NetEffects and the devaluation of the US Dollar versus the new Israeli shekel by $1 million.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the first nine months of 2019 increased 9% to $21.8 million, or $0.45 per fully diluted share, compared to $19.9 million, or $0.43 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year. Earnings per share for the first nine months of 2019 were negatively impacted by $0.04 per fully diluted share compared to the same period last year as a consequence of the Company’s private placement of 4.3 million shares in the third quarter of 2018 to Israeli institutional investors.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months of 2019 amounted to $32.7 million compared to $20.3 million in the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2019, Magic’s net cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities, offset by short and long-term financial liabilities amounted to $69.8 million.

We are increasing our full-year revenue guidance to a range of $317-$320 million, from the previous revenue guidance of $313-$319 million, reflecting annual growth of 12% to 13%.

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software Enterprises , said:

“We are pleased to report Magic’s all-time best quarterly results with revenues of $86 million and operational profit of $12 million (on a non-GAAP basis), reflecting a double-digit growth of 19% and 18% year over year, respectively. This quarter’s results demonstrate Magic’s ability to consistently grow by leveraging its continued long engagement cycles with its existing and new customers, along with its fruitful M&A activity.”

“This quarter we welcome NetEffects Inc. to our software services portfolio. NetEffects, a US based company, specializes in IT staffing and recruiting. This acquisition supports our continuing efforts to maintain and upgrade our strong market position as a preferred one-stop-shop software services vendor.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders and Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic's financial condition and results of operations. Magic's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Magic urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;

In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;

Equity-based compensation expenses;

The related tax, non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interest effects of the above items;

Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions; and

Acquisition-related costs;

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of mobile and cloud-enabled application and business integration platforms.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," “look forward”, "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 85,843 $ 72,135 $ 234,703 $ 212,082 Cost of revenues 58,458 50,626 160,442 145,354 Gross profit 27,385 21,509 74,261 66,728 Research and development, net 2,235 1,281 6,277 4,399 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 16,654 12,521 43,062 39,071 Total operating costs and expenses 18,889 13,802 49,339 43,470 Operating income 8,496 7,707 24,922 23,258 Financial income (expenses), net (622 ) (286 ) (828 ) 161 Income before taxes on income 7,874 7,421 24,094 23,419 Taxes on income 1,380 1,475 4,897 4,885 Net income $ 6,494 $ 5,946 $ 19,197 $ 18,534 Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests (1,045 ) (588 ) (3,057 ) (2,005 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (491 ) (313 ) (995 ) (1,186 ) Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 4,958 $ 5,045 $ 15,145 $ 15,343 Net earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders : Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.29 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.29 $ 0.33 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share Basic 48,897 48,799 48,888 45,926 . Diluted 48,991 48,959 48,985 46,075





Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018

2019

2018

Unaudited Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenues $ 85,843 100% $ 72,135 100% $ 234,703 100% $ 212,082 100% Gross profit 28,908 33.7% 22,945 31.8% 78,492 33.4% 70,954 33.5% Operating income 11,751 13.7% 9,967 13.8% 32,508 13.9% 29,494 13.9% Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders 8,079 9.4% 6,791 9.4% 21,822 9.3% 19,942 9.4% Basic earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.14 $ 0.45 $ 0.43 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.14 $ 0.45 $ 0.43





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP gross profit $ 27,385 $ 21,509 $ 74,261 $ 66,728 Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology 1,246 1,306 3,679 3,834 Amortization of other intangible assets 277 130 552 390 Stock-based compensation - - - 2 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 28,908 $ 22,945 $ 78,492 $ 70,954 GAAP operating income $ 8,496 $ 7,707 $ 24,922 $ 23,258 Gross profit adjustments 1,523 1,436 4,231 4,226 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,039 1,441 4,859 4,374 Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 255 - 255 140 Capitalization of software development (876 ) (809 ) (3,128 ) (2,702 ) Acquisition-related costs 314 - 1,294 - Stock-based compensation - 192 75 198 Non-GAAP operating income $ 11,751 $ 9,967 $ 32,508 $ 29,494 GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 4,958 $ 5,045 $ 15,145 $ 15,343 Operating income adjustments 3,255 2,260 7,586 6,236 Amortization expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests (109 ) (341 ) (728 ) (1,072 ) Deferred taxes on the above items (25 ) (173 ) (181 ) (565 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 8,079 $ 6,791 $ 21,822 $ 19,942 Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.14 $ 0.45 $ 0.43 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share 48,897 48,799 48,888 45,926 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.14 $ 0.45 $ 0.43 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share 48,991 48,971 48,980 46,079





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. Dollars in thousands September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,889 $ 87,126 Short-term bank deposits 11,262 16,881 Marketable securities 7,677 9,913 Trade receivables, net 96,323 90,274 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 11,061 7,029 Total current assets 203,212 211,223 LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES: Severance pay fund 3,572 3,284 Deferred tax assets 1,429 1,858 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,524 - Other long-term receivables 3,525 4,727 Other long-term deposits 2,286 1,636 Total long-term receivables 20,336 11,505 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,642 3,072 IDENTIFIABLE INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL, NET 174,115 136,485 TOTAL ASSETS $ 401,305 $ 362,285 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term debt $ 7,988 $ 8,661 Trade payables 10,726 14,036 Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 25,895 24,458 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 3,271 - Liabilities due to acquisition activities 5,307 910 Deferred revenues and customer advances 10,074 4,857 Total current liabilities 63,261 52,922 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 20,374 19,388 Deferred tax liability 11,864 10,343 Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,191 - Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities 11,201 94 Accrued severance pay 4,367 3,934 Total non-current liabilities 53,997 33,759 REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 30,296 27,235 EQUITY: Magic Software Enterprises equity 248,016 243,956 Non-controlling interests 5,735 4,413 Total equity 253,751 248,369 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 401,305 $ 362,285





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. Dollars in thousands For the nine months ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 19,197 $ 18,534 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,037 9,501 Stock-based compensation 75 200 Amortization of marketable securities premium and accretion of discount 147 165 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net 6,307 (3,328 ) Decrease (increase) in other long-term and short-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 2,761 (5,107 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (5,540 ) 1,822 Change in value of loans 1,712 (1,274 ) Decrease in accrued expenses and other accounts payable (5,608 ) (2,226 ) Increase in deferred revenues 4,365 1,641 Change in deferred taxes, net (758 ) 349 Net cash provided by operating activities 32,695 20,277 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software development costs (3,128 ) (2,702 ) Purchase of property and equipment (1,057 ) (615 ) Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash (20,889 ) (3,545 ) Proceeds from maturity and sale of marketable securities 2,450 2,000 Investment in marketable securities (202 ) - Proceeds (Investment) from bank deposits, net 5,127 (760 ) Net cash used in investing activities (17,699 ) (5,622 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of options by employees 69 238 Issuance of ordinary shares, net (9 ) 34,569 Dividend paid (14,963 ) (13,541 ) Dividend paid to non-controlling interests (400 ) (69 ) Dividend paid to redeemable non-controlling interests (2,589 ) (2,074 ) Purchase of redeemable non-controlling interest (1,237 ) - Short-term and long-term loans received 878 575 Repayment of short-term and long-term loans (7,681 ) (2,513 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (25,932 ) 17,185 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 699 (1,159 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (10,237 ) 30,681 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 87,126 76,076 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 76,889 $ 106,757



