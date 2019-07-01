Magillem Design Services : Dynamic Spectrum Allocation to Help Crowded IoT Airwaves

Dynamic Spectrum Allocation to Help Crowded IoT Airwaves - Published on Semiwiki

Radio frequency bandwidth has become a precious commodity, with communications companies paying top dollar for prized pieces of the spectrum. However, many radio bands are not often used efficiently. Many existing radio protocols exchange data on a fixed pair of frequencies, tying up those frequencies for other users.

When this happens other users of those frequencies experience congestion that affects QoS. Then on the other hand there are often times in a reserved band where no licensed user is communicating at all. Years ago, it was recognized that if devices could more intelligently use the existing frequencies, efficiency could be dramatically improved.

