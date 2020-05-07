Log in
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/07 04:17:28 pm
53.46 CAD   +3.40%
05:10pMagna Announces 2020 Annual Meeting Results
GL
11:04aMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : reports drop in earnings as COVID-19 hits operations
AQ
05:38aMAGNA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Magna Announces 2020 Annual Meeting Results

05/07/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

AURORA, Ontario, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2020. A total of 232,304,632 Common Shares or 77.71% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of each item of business, as follows:

a.        Election of Directors    

Nominee
Votes FORNomineeVotes FOR
Scott B. Bonham98.59%Cynthia A. Niekamp99.77%
Peter G. Bowie99.92%William A. Ruh99.91%
Mary S. Chan99.81%Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera98.51%
Hon. V. Peter Harder99.33%Donald J. Walker99.92%
Dr. Kurt J. Lauk99.90%Lisa S. Westlake99.15%
Robert F. MacLellan99.89%William L. Young97.59%

                                                                                   
b.        Other Items of Business

Item
Votes FOR
Reappointment of Deloitte99.83%
Say on Pay85.63%

Based on the voting results, each of the 12 nominees was elected with a substantial majority. Similarly, Deloitte was reappointed as Magna’s independent auditors and the Say on Pay resolution was approved, in each case by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix “A” to this press release.                                                                                                             

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com  │  905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com  │  248.631.5396

OUR BUSINESS (1)
We are a mobility technology company. We have over 159,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees, 347 manufacturing operations and 94 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities that include body, chassis, exteriors, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting and roof systems. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.

_______________________
(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.


Appendix “A”

VOTING RESULTS - 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ResolutionVotes ForVotes Withheld/Against
#%#%
Elect Scott B. Bonham as Director222,562,42698.593,183,3261.41
Elect Peter G. Bowie as Director225,556,31799.92189,4350.08
Elect Mary S. Chan as Director225,326,61799.81419,1350.19
Elect Hon. V. Peter Harder as Director224,244,08699.331,501,6660.67
Elect Dr. Kurt J. Lauk as Director225,508,92099.90236,8320.10
Elect Robert F. MacLellan as Director225,498,33599.89247,4170.11
Elect Cynthia A. Niekamp as Director225,221,85499.77523,8980.23
Elect William A. Ruh as Director225,539,17199.91206,5810.09
Elect Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera as Director222,376,77498.513,368,9781.49
Elect Donald J. Walker as Director225,569,85299.92175,9000.08
Elect Lisa S. Westlake as Director223,837,31099.151,908,4420.85
Elect William L. Young as Director220,298,75397.595,446,9992.41
Re-Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors231,915,97099.83388,6620.17
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation193,297,02485.6332,448,72814.37

 

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 701 M
EBIT 2020 1 170 M
Net income 2020 1 062 M
Debt 2020 2 166 M
Yield 2020 4,11%
P/E ratio 2020 9,78x
P/E ratio 2021 6,88x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
EV / Sales2021 0,36x
Capitalization 11 044 M
Consensus
NameTitle
Donald J. Walker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seetarama Kotagiri President & President-Power & Vision
Bill L. Young Chairman
Tommy J. Skudutis Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Vincent J. Galifi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
