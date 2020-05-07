Magna Announces 2020 Annual Meeting Results

AURORA, Ontario, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2020. A total of 232,304,632 Common Shares or 77.71% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of each item of business, as follows:
a. Election of Directors
Nominee
Votes FOR
Nominee
Votes FOR
Scott B. Bonham
98.59
%
Cynthia A. Niekamp
99.77
%
Peter G. Bowie
99.92
%
William A. Ruh
99.91
%
Mary S. Chan
99.81
%
Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera
98.51
%
Hon. V. Peter Harder
99.33
%
Donald J. Walker
99.92
%
Dr. Kurt J. Lauk
99.90
%
Lisa S. Westlake
99.15
%
Robert F. MacLellan
99.89
%
William L. Young
97.59
%
b. Other Items of Business
Item
Votes FOR
Reappointment of Deloitte
99.83
%
Say on Pay
85.63
%
Based on the voting results, each of the 12 nominees was elected with a substantial majority. Similarly, Deloitte was reappointed as Magna’s independent auditors and the Say on Pay resolution was approved, in each case by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix “A” to this press release.
Appendix “A”
