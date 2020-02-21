Log in
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/20 04:00:00 pm
69.63 CAD   +1.19%
05:36aMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : 4Q Profit Fell; Backs Outlook
DJ
05:25aMAGNA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:01aMagna Announces Fourth Quarter and 2019 Results and Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend per Share by 10%
GL
Magna International : 4Q Profit Fell; Backs Outlook

02/21/2020 | 05:36am EST

By Giulia Petroni

Magna International Inc. on Friday reported a fall in fourth-quarter profit and backed its outlook.

The Canada-based mobility-technology company earned a quarterly profit of $440 million, or $1.43 a share, compared with $456 million, or $1.37 a share, for the same period last year. Excluding items, Magna International reported an adjusted profit of $1.41 a share for the quarter, compared with $1.63 last year.

Sales fell to $9.40 billion from $10.14 billion the previous year.

The company attributed the decrease partly to a labour strike at General Motors Co., which had a negative impact on sales and profits for both the third and fourth quarters of 2019.

Magna International said it raised its quarterly cash dividend by 10% to 40 cents a share.

The company backed its outlook for 2020, saying it didn't make any adjustments in relation to the coronavirus, as it is difficult at this stage to forecast the impact of the epidemic on its facilities in China or any adverse impact on the region's economy.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.06% 35.29 Delayed Quote.-3.58%
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 1.19% 69.63 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 39 190 M
EBIT 2019 2 499 M
Net income 2019 1 723 M
Debt 2019 3 273 M
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 9,65x
P/E ratio 2020 7,86x
EV / Sales2019 0,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 15 920 M
