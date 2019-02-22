Log in
Magna International Inc.    MG   CA5592224011

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MG)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News

Magna International : 4th Quarter Net Profit Fell, Dividend Increased

0
02/22/2019 | 05:49am EST

By Cristina Roca

Magna International Inc. (MG.T) on Friday reported a 18% fall in fourth-quarter profit, but raised its quarterly dividend.

The Canadian automotive supplier earned a quarterly profit of $456 million, or $1.37 a share, compared with $559 million, or $1.54 a share, for the same period last year.

Excluding items, Magna reported an adjusted profit of $1.63 a share for the quarter, compared with $1.58 last year and analysts' forecasts of $1.40 a share, according to a consensus estimate provided by FactSet.

Sales rose to $10.14 billion from $9.68 billion during the same period the year before, Magna said.

Magna said the decline in its fourth-quarter earnings was due to lower margins in its power and vision unit, a higher proportion of sales in the lower-margin complete vehicles unit, and lower margins in its seating segment.

Sales for the year rose to a record $40.83 billion, and adjusted profit also rose to a record $6.61 a share in 2018, Magna said.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 37 cents a share, up 11% from 33 cents a share last year.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 40 970 M
EBIT 2018 3 049 M
Net income 2018 2 338 M
Debt 2018 3 600 M
Yield 2018 2,45%
P/E ratio 2018 7,69
P/E ratio 2019 7,23
EV / Sales 2018 0,51x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 17 191 M
Chart MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Magna International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 63,7 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald J. Walker Chief Executive Officer & Director
John OHara President-Magna Closures & Mirrors
Bill L. Young Chairman
Tommy J. Skudutis Chief Operating Officer-Exteriors & Interiors
Vincent J. Galifi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.12.22%17 191
DENSO CORP0.99%34 134
CONTINENTAL19.13%32 626
APTIV31.75%21 094
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%18 563
AISIN SEIKI CO LTD16.62%11 475
