Magna International : 4th Quarter Net Profit Fell, Dividend Increased

By Cristina Roca

Magna International Inc. (MG.T) on Friday reported a 18% fall in fourth-quarter profit, but raised its quarterly dividend.

The Canadian automotive supplier earned a quarterly profit of $456 million, or $1.37 a share, compared with $559 million, or $1.54 a share, for the same period last year.

Excluding items, Magna reported an adjusted profit of $1.63 a share for the quarter, compared with $1.58 last year and analysts' forecasts of $1.40 a share, according to a consensus estimate provided by FactSet.

Sales rose to $10.14 billion from $9.68 billion during the same period the year before, Magna said.

Magna said the decline in its fourth-quarter earnings was due to lower margins in its power and vision unit, a higher proportion of sales in the lower-margin complete vehicles unit, and lower margins in its seating segment.

Sales for the year rose to a record $40.83 billion, and adjusted profit also rose to a record $6.61 a share in 2018, Magna said.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 37 cents a share, up 11% from 33 cents a share last year.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca