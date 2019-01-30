Magna International : News Release - Fourth Quarter & Year End 2018 Results Conference Call

Please click HERE for a PDF version of the release.
AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)
FOURTH QUARTER & YEAR END 2018
RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
FRIDAY - FEBRUARY 22nd, 2019
7:00 AM ET
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America Toll Free:
1-800-616-4707
International Toll:
1-303-223-4369
Webcast:
www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until March 1st, 2019
North America Toll Free:
1-800-558-5253
International Toll:
1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.:
21916040
INVESTOR CONTACTLouis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905-726-7035
TELECONFERENCE CONTACTNancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com, 905-726-7108
Magna International Inc.
Disclaimer
Magna International Inc. published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 04:43:05 UTC