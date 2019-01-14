Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Magna International Inc.    MG   CA5592224011

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. (MG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Magna International : News Release - Magna Highlights Lyft Partnership Milestones at 2019 North American International Auto Show

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 03:34pm EST

Please click HERE for a PDF version of the release.

• Level 5 team has successfully completed public road testing in first year
• Lyft and Magna share jointly created IP and utilize Lyft data to improve systems
• Scalable technology expected to be market-ready over the next few years with opportunity for Magna to deploy across the industry

DETROIT, Mich., January 14, 2019 - Magna, a mobility technology company and one of the world's largest automotive suppliers, delivered an update on its industry-first multi-year collaboration with Lyft, during a press conference today at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The partnership's team of nearly 300 engineers is co-developing a scalable Autonomous Software Stack and Kit Hardware. In its first year of collaboration, the team has achieved several milestones including the completion of public road testing. That testing included a public autonomous ride-sharing pilot with Level 5 vehicles for Lyft employees. This road test traveled the route between the Level 5 facility in Palo Alto and a Caltrain Station in Northern California.

Magna and Lyft first-year collaboration achieved several milestones including public road testing

The real-time mapping scenarios and data leveraged during this initial pilot has already provided the team with valuable insights as they continue to prepare the technology for broader testing situations.

'We've found a formula that works and it is business-first partnerships like our collaboration with Lyft that will play a key role on the road to a new transportation ecosystem,' said Swamy Kotagiri, Magna Chief Technology Officer. 'By jointly funding, developing, and manufacturing autonomous vehicles, we are democratizing and accelerating autonomous vehicle development.'

Magna and Lyft jointly share created IP and utilize Lyft data to improve systems. In addition to self-driving vehicles that will be deployed on Lyft's own ridesharing network in the coming years, Magna has the ability to deploy the technologies across a wide-range of use cases to benefit the entire global mobility ecosystem.

'Lyft's network combined with Magna's automotive expertise has helped us reach major milestones on an aggressive timeline, which ultimately helps us bring the technology to market faster,' said Lyft Chief Strategy Officer Raj Kapoor. 'We look forward to our continued partnership with Magna and what's to come in 2019.'

Visit www.magna.com or follow Magna on Facebook and Twitter for more updates throughout the 2019 North American International Auto Show.

TAGS
Lyft, partnership, autonomous vehicles, self-driving, ADAS, ridesharing, new mobility

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com, (+1) 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Global Director of Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com, (+1) 248.631.5396

ABOUT MAGNA

We have more than 173,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees dedicated to delivering mobility solutions. We are a mobility technology company and one of the world's largest automotive suppliers with 340 manufacturing operations and 89 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. Our competitive capabilities include body exteriors and structures, power and vision technologies, seating systems and complete vehicle solutions. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.

# # #

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE 'FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS' UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA'S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA'S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA'S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA'S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

Disclaimer

Magna International Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 20:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
03:34pMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : News Release - Magna Highlights Lyft Partnership Milestone..
PU
2018MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan
AQ
2018MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Press Release - Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase..
PU
2018Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan
GL
2018MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : News Release - Magna's Thermoplastic Liftgate Proves Winni..
PU
2018MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : buying Spanish automotive seat maker Viza Geca SL
AQ
2018MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : to Buy Seating Maker VIZA Geca
DJ
2018MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : buying Spanish automotive seat maker Viza Geca SL
AQ
2018MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : News Release - Magna Acquires VIZA Geca to Bolster Its Sea..
PU
2018Magna Acquires VIZA Geca to Bolster Its Seating Capabilities
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 41 000 M
EBIT 2018 3 054 M
Net income 2018 2 345 M
Debt 2018 3 580 M
Yield 2018 2,56%
P/E ratio 2018 7,36
P/E ratio 2019 6,92
EV / Sales 2018 0,50x
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
Capitalization 16 821 M
Chart MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Magna International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 64,9 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald J. Walker Chief Executive Officer & Director
John OHara President-Magna Closures & Mirrors
Bill L. Young Chairman
Tommy J. Skudutis Chief Operating Officer-Exteriors & Interiors
Vincent J. Galifi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.7.63%16 420
DENSO CORP6.86%37 130
CONTINENTAL4.76%30 574
APTIV12.77%18 322
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%17 642
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.4.02%11 021
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.