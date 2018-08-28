Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Magna International Inc.    MG   CA5592224011

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. (MG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Magna International : News Release - Magna and Rohinni Form JV to Bring Game-Changing Lighting to Mobility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 02:37pm CEST
  • Paves the way for high-volume micro and mini LEDs to enter the mobility space
  • Thin, flexible lighting creates many new possibilities for design and product differentiation
  • Combines Magna's electronics and software expertise with exclusive use of Rohinni's innovative lighting technology

AURORA, Ontario, and COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With distinctive, high-performance lighting becoming a 'must-have' for automakers and other mobility companies, Magna Electronics and Rohinni LLC have formed a joint venture to produce ultra-thin micro LED lighting solutions that are brighter, lighter and more energy-efficient than alternative technologies, including OLED.

The Magna-controlled joint venture, Magna Rohinni Automotive, combines Magna's world-class electronics manufacturing expertise with exclusive use of Rohinni's lighting technology in mobility industries. The joint venture will be based in Holly, Michigan.

Rohinni's thin-film micro and mini LEDs can be utilized for almost any application, which creates new possibilities for design and product differentiation. Additionally, the company has developed technology to place micro LEDs onto a substrate surface with the speed and accuracy needed to support high-volume production. Freed from cumbersome traditional LED manufacturing techniques, the joint venture will be able to bring micro and mini LED-based products to market more quickly and cost-effectively.

'Our team is extremely excited about partnering with Magna for this joint venture,' said Rohinni CEO Matthew Gerber. 'Magna brings a global brand and reach, along with many years of automotive market and applications experience to this partnership.'

Magna has also made a minority equity investment in Rohinni based on the promising application of their leading micro and mini LED technology in a range of other industries, applications and products.

'This joint venture with Rohinni brings thin, flexible lighting technology that mobility has not seen before,' said Magna CTO Swamy Kotagiri. 'Current automakers, new mobility companies, other lighting suppliers, and Magna's own product groups all stand to benefit from this collaboration.'

TAGS
Automotive lighting, microchip, micro LEDs

INVESTOR CONTACTLouis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACTSTracy Fuerst, Global Director of Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com, 248.631.5396

Lisa Gillette-Martin, Senior Account Manager, Kiterocket LLC, for Rohinni
lgmartin@kiterocket.com, 408.205.4732

ABOUT ROHINNI
Rohinni LLC makes beautiful light available anywhere. The company's innovative, proprietary robotic process supersedes complex LED manufacture by placing mini and micro LEDs directly on virtually any substrate at unprecedented speeds, in high volumes, and at greatly reduced cost. Rohinni's disruptive technology lets designers create lighting that is brighter, thinner, lighter, lower power and more dynamic than currently available packaged LED products. Moreover, by removing manufacturing limitations, Rohinni's process is ideally suited for end products ranging from consumer electronics to automotive lighting to outdoor signage - the applications are virtually limitless. Rohinni has broad patent coverage for its micro LED-based products, robotic placement equipment and manufacturing processes. Investors include Tony Fadell, the inventor of the iPod, co-inventor of the iPhone, founder and former CEO of Nest, and principal at Future Shape. For more information, visit www.rohinni.com.

ABOUT MAGNA
We have more than 173,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees dedicated to delivering mobility solutions. We are a mobility technology company and one of the world's largest automotive suppliers with 339 manufacturing operations and 89 product development, engineering and sales centres in 28 countries. Our competitive capabilities include body exteriors and structures, power and vision technologies, seating systems and complete vehicle solutions. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE 'FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS' UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA'S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA'S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA'S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA'S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8374f99c-220b-4c3b-be49-4ee7e31f29a4

Magna International Inc.Rohinni LLC

Disclaimer

Magna International Inc. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 12:36:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
02:37pMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : News Release - Magna and Rohinni Form JV to Bring Game-Cha..
PU
02:02pMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : and Rohinni Form JV to Bring Game-Changing Lighting to Mob..
AQ
07:48aU.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
RE
07:45aU.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
RE
08/27MONDAY SECTOR LEADERS : Education & Training Services, Auto Parts
AQ
08/23Today's Research Reports on Bird Construction, Savaria, Magna International a..
AC
08/13MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Reports Record Second Quarter Results
AQ
08/08Auto parts maker Magna hit by trade dispute; cuts outlook
RE
08/08MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : stock plunges after cautious outlook amid tariff uncertain..
AQ
08/08MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Press Release - Magna Reports Record Second Quarter Result..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27Prospects For An Apple Car... Sharing Service 
08/26What Canadian Sectors And Industries Have Dividend Paying And Dividend Growth.. 
08/20BY THE NUMBERS : Beating The Market With Dividend Growth Stocks 
08/19My 3 Top Buys 
08/13TRACKING HOW FAR THEY FELL : July Service And Financial Sector Edition 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 41 597 M
EBIT 2018 3 144 M
Net income 2018 2 419 M
Debt 2018 3 202 M
Yield 2018 2,38%
P/E ratio 2018 7,63
P/E ratio 2019 7,30
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capitalization 18 253 M
Chart MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Magna International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 68,9 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald J. Walker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bill L. Young Chairman
Tommy J. Skudutis Chief Operating Officer-Exteriors & Interiors
Vincent J. Galifi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Seetarama Kotagiri Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.68%18 253
DENSO CORP-23.37%37 598
CONTINENTAL-28.86%36 279
APTIV4.29%23 586
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%20 129
AISIN SEIKI CO LTD-20.59%13 481
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.