Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Magna International Inc.    MG   CA5592224011

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. (MG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Magna International : News Release - Magna to Build the Toyota GR Supra

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 08:34am EST

Please click HERE for a PDF version of the release.

  • Magna adds new customer and additional sports car to its complete vehicle assembly line-up
  • Production to begin in early 2019
  • Further demonstrates the company's unique position in the industry

DETROIT, Jan. 15, 2019 -- As the global automotive industry convenes at the North American International Auto Show and automakers unveil future vehicles, Magna is proud to announce it will assemble the all-new Toyota GR Supra sports car at its complete vehicle assembly facility in Graz, Austria. Revealed this week at NAIAS, the Toyota GR Supra is expected to begin production in early 2019.

Magna, through its Magna Steyr operating unit, is a world-leading brand-independent automotive supplier with expertise in design, engineering and complete vehicle manufacturing. And with the addition of the Toyota GR Supra, the company adds a fourth customer to its current complete vehicle assembly business.

'This contract from Toyota is a testament to our manufacturing expertise and our ability to deliver on the high quality standards we know our customers expect when building their vehicles,' says Günther Apfalter, President of Magna Europe and Magna Steyr. 'This is yet another example of how we are uniquely positioned to support automakers that need additional capacity and new entrants looking for whole vehicle expertise.'

To date, Magna Steyr has produced more than three and a half million vehicles for various customers.

In addition to building the sports car, with its broad product portfolio, Magna will also be supplying the GR Supra with seats, body stampings, door latches, and liftgate.

TAGS
Contract manufacturing, complete vehicle assembly, Magna Steyr, Toyota Supra

INVESTOR CONTACTLouis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com, (+1) 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACTSTracy Fuerst, Global Director of Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com, (+1) 248.631.5396

Rej Husetovic, Director Corporate Communications & Media Relations Europe
rej.husetovic@magna.com, (+49) 6093 9942-5056

ABOUT MAGNA
We have more than 173,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees dedicated to delivering mobility solutions. We are a mobility technology company and one of the world's largest automotive suppliers with 340 manufacturing operations and 89 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. Our competitive capabilities include body exteriors and structures, power and vision technologies, seating systems and complete vehicle solutions. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE 'FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS' UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA'S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA'S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA'S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA'S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

Magna International Inc.

Disclaimer

Magna International Inc. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 13:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
08:50aMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : expects sales to be hurt by sale of fluid pressure and con..
AQ
08:34aMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : News Release - Magna to Build the Toyota GR Supra
PU
08:03aMagna to Build the Toyota GR Supra
GL
05:51aGENERAL MOTORS : Magna International says 2019 revenue to be hurt by unit sale, ..
RE
05:33aMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Press Release - Magna Announces Outlook
PU
05:00aMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Announces Outlook
AQ
01/14MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : News Release - Magna Highlights Lyft Partnership Milestone..
PU
2018MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan
AQ
2018MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Press Release - Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase..
PU
2018Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 41 000 M
EBIT 2018 3 054 M
Net income 2018 2 345 M
Debt 2018 3 580 M
Yield 2018 2,56%
P/E ratio 2018 7,36
P/E ratio 2019 6,92
EV / Sales 2018 0,50x
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
Capitalization 16 814 M
Chart MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Magna International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 64,9 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald J. Walker Chief Executive Officer & Director
John OHara President-Magna Closures & Mirrors
Bill L. Young Chairman
Tommy J. Skudutis Chief Operating Officer-Exteriors & Interiors
Vincent J. Galifi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.7.75%16 814
DENSO CORP6.86%36 822
CONTINENTAL7.95%29 915
APTIV14.29%18 541
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%16 951
AISIN SEIKI CO LTD9.46%10 981
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.