Magna International : News Release - Magna to Build the Toyota GR Supra

Magna adds new customer and additional sports car to its complete vehicle assembly line-up

Production to begin in early 2019

Further demonstrates the company's unique position in the industry

DETROIT, Jan. 15, 2019 -- As the global automotive industry convenes at the North American International Auto Show and automakers unveil future vehicles, Magna is proud to announce it will assemble the all-new Toyota GR Supra sports car at its complete vehicle assembly facility in Graz, Austria. Revealed this week at NAIAS, the Toyota GR Supra is expected to begin production in early 2019.

Magna, through its Magna Steyr operating unit, is a world-leading brand-independent automotive supplier with expertise in design, engineering and complete vehicle manufacturing. And with the addition of the Toyota GR Supra, the company adds a fourth customer to its current complete vehicle assembly business.

'This contract from Toyota is a testament to our manufacturing expertise and our ability to deliver on the high quality standards we know our customers expect when building their vehicles,' says Günther Apfalter, President of Magna Europe and Magna Steyr. 'This is yet another example of how we are uniquely positioned to support automakers that need additional capacity and new entrants looking for whole vehicle expertise.'

To date, Magna Steyr has produced more than three and a half million vehicles for various customers.

In addition to building the sports car, with its broad product portfolio, Magna will also be supplying the GR Supra with seats, body stampings, door latches, and liftgate.

