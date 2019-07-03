Log in
Magna International : News Release - Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

07/03/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

AURORA, Ontario, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
THURSDAY - AUGUST 8, 2019
8:00 AM ET
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America: 1-877-291-0442
International: 1-212-231-2924
Webcast: www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until August 15, 2019
North America: 1-800-558-5253
International: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 21926860

INVESTOR CONTACTLouis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACTNancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108

Magna International Inc.

Disclaimer

Magna International Inc. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 21:22:01 UTC
