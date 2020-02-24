MagnaChip Semiconductor : MX Launches New MOSFET to Enhance Protection for Wireless Earphones While Recharging

Log in
02/24/2020 | 06:54pm EST
MagnaChip Launches New MOSFET to Enhance Protection for Wireless Earphones While Recharging
SEOUL, South Korea and SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation ('MagnaChip' or the 'Company') (NYSE: MX), a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products, announced today the company is entering the wireless earphone market with the introduction of a new MOSFET for wireless earphones for preventing the battery from overcharging. This MOSFET is designed to control excessive current flowing into wireless earphones while recharging the battery in order to protect wireless earphones from being damaged.

Since 2010, MagnaChip has been providing the world's highest volume of MOSFETs for smartphone battery charging protection. MagnaChip expects that the Company's place as the global leading supplier of MOSFETs will be solidified by virtue of increased demand in the variety of electronic products including wireless earphones.

In particular, it is the industry's expectation that the size of the wireless earphone market may jump from 120 million units in 2019 to 230 million units in 2020, with subsequent annual growth rate as high as 90 percent.

The new MOSFET is designed to prevent damage to the delicate circuitry of the wireless earphone charging case by blocking excessive voltage from flowing to the charger. It also allows for highly-stable charging environment by blocking electrostatic discharge as high as 2kV from penetrating into the earphone charger, which often occurs during recharging. In addition to implementing strategies to increase the market share of MOSFETs for wireless earphones, MagnaChip is poised to expand the application of MOSFETs into wearable products such as smartwatches and VR (Virtual Reality) headsets.

Mr. Y.J. Kim, CEO of MagnaChip, said: 'The charging performance is one of the key elements of wireless earphones in determining their overall quality and competitiveness. Our new MOSFET will contribute greatly to the increase of charging stability.' Mr. Kim added: 'Based on our research and development capabilities progressed over the last several years, MagnaChip sees this sector as an excellent opportunity to diversify our target markets and we will continue to offer top quality MOSFET products for diverse applications.'

About MagnaChip Semiconductor
MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company's Standard Products Group and Foundry Services Group provide a broad range of standard products and manufacturing services to customers worldwide. MagnaChip, with about 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 3,000 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com.

CONTACTS:

United States (Investor Relations):
Bruce Entin
Entin Consulting
Tel. +1-408-625-1262
Investor.relations@magnachip.com

USA media / industry analysts:
Mike Newsom
LouVan Communications, Inc.
Tel. +1-617-803-5385
mike@louvanpr.com

Korea / Asia media:
Chankeun Park
Director of Public Relations
Tel. +82-2-6903-5223
chankeun.park@magnachip.com

Disclaimer

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 23:53:02 UTC
